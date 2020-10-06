The Longhorns always measure themselves against their three biggest football rivals — Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake.
Win at least two of those games and chances are they’re enjoying a good season. Sweep them and it may signal a great year.
Only a heartbreaking 19-16 loss to Blue Ridge in the regular-season finale at home a year ago cost Payson the outright 3A East championship. The Longhorns, Yellow Jackets and Snowflake all finished 4-1 in the region, with Payson claiming its first 3A East title in 11 years on tiebreakers.
COVID-19 concerns led to all 3A North schools opting out of fall sports. As a result, the AIA shifted Payson to the 3A Metro Central this season.
But the Longhorns still get to face their three rivals from the White Mountains in non-region games in the shortened seven-game season.
Blue Ridge showed the Longhorns they have plenty to work on this week with a convincing 48-7 victory in front of what Payson officials said would be a crowd no larger than 50% of capacity.
Senior night/limited tickets
Tickets were not sold to the public. Blue Ridge received a limited number of tickets and Payson only issued two passes to each student, coach and staff member, with senior members of the football, cheer and cross country teams and band members getting four passes because, ironically, it was senior night against Blue Ridge once again.
A pre-game ceremony honored all the seniors. That ceremony always happens before the final game of the season. But with the possibility of the season being canceled at any time by the virus, school officials wanted to make sure seniors for the fall sports didn’t miss out on senior night like players on all the spring teams did a few months ago when COVID-19 wiped out their seasons.
Mistakes
Payson lost the turnover battle 2-0 and the Longhorns drew seven penalty flags for 45 yards, all in the first half. Blue Ridge had three penalties for 30 yards.
“We can’t beat great teams when we make the amount of preventable mistakes that we did,” said Payson coach Bryan Burke.
London leads way
The game pitted a pair of the top returning quarterbacks in 3A as both Blue Ridge’s P.J. London and Payson’s Trevor Cline earned all-state recognition for standout junior campaigns.
London picked up right where he left off a year ago when he earned the 3A East Player of the Year award. He ran for three touchdowns and passed for another and Damon Mitchell also ran for three scores.
London completed 14 of 18 passes for 221 yards. Blue Ridge scored on its first four possessions to lead 27-0 after one quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
The Jackets rolled up 437 yards from scrimmage. London rushed 11 times for 102 yards (9.3 avg.) and Mitchell ran for 74 yards on 13 attempts. Gunner Martinez caught three passes for 86 yards. Seth Slaughter caught two passes for 51 yards and rushed seven times for 33 more yards.
Cline under pressure
Cline, the 3A East Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, faced pressure most of the night on offense and didn’t get a break on defense, chasing down Jackets from his safety position. He completed 8 of 20 passes.
Cline scored on a 4-yard run to stop the bleeding with 2:24 left in the first half. But the visitors answered by driving down the field in 59 seconds to score again, with London diving in from the one with 1:25 left in the second quarter.
London scored on a 1-yard run just 49 seconds into the third quarter to make it 41-7 and raced 58 yards into the end zone to cap the scoring with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter.
On to Show Low
The Longhorns travel to Show Low on Friday. And Burke believes they’ll play better.
“Our boys came in Saturday with an open mind and hard skin and we had one of our most focused film sessions yet.
“We made mistakes but one thing I know about this group is they are resilient and will bounce back with a great week of practice in order to go 1-0 this week.
“Our boys played hard. I take full accountability for the mental errors we made. I assure you that you will see a new team in Show Low.”
