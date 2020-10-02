The season didn’t last as long as Payson football players hoped it would a year ago.
A first-round state playoff loss capped a memorable season at 11 games.
But the Longhorns would be thrilled with another 11-game campaign this fall.
That’s because the COVID-19 virus delayed the start of practice and the start of the season. Teams will play schedules featuring just seven regular-season games this season. So if the Longhorns wind up playing 11 games, they’d reach the 3A state championship game.
As much as they’d love to make that happen, they’re just hoping to get the full seven in on the eve of tonight’s opener at home against rival Blue Ridge and see where things stand.
The pandemic led to all 3A North schools canceling fall sports and forcing the AIA to realign teams, resulting in Payson moving from the 3A East to the 3A Metro East. But they still get to play their three biggest rivals — Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake — in non-region games.
3A Metro East no cakewalk
The Longhorns will compete with four other schools in the 3A Metro East — Chandler Valley Christian, Chandler Arizona College Prep, Scottsdale Coronado and Fountain Hills.
Arizona College Prep went 8-2 last year, losing to Blue Ridge in the opening round of the state tournament.
Valley Christian is coming off back-to-back strong seasons, reaching the semifinals two years ago and going 8-2 and making the playoffs again last season.
“We’re moving from one tough region to another,” said Payson coach Bryan Burke, who was voted 3A East Coach of the Year last season.
“We wanted to stay in the 3A East. We’ve got a lot of tradition there and competitive rivalries, and we wanted a chance to repeat as region champs.
“But, if they had to move a team, it makes sense because it’s a closer drive for us than some 3A East teams. Luckily for us we were given chance to play the big three as our freedom games.”
Experienced offense
There’s reason for optimism as the roster features seven returning starters on offense and five on defense from an 8-3 team.
Trevor Cline returns for his fourth varsity season. The quarterback passed for 1,876 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 1,022 more yards (6.8 yards per carry) and 12 TDs as a junior. That performance earned him First Team 3A All-State, First Team All-3A East and 3A East Offensive Player of the Year accolades.
Four starters also return on the offensive line — All-3A East First Teamer Soto Sellis and Rohan Smith at the guards, tackle Connor Faust and center Zach Cancasci. Guard Cyrus Krieger started a handful of games. That line should open holes for a running attack that needs Travis Christianson and Bladimir Benitez to take some of the focus off of Cline.
And the quarterback needs at least a couple of receivers to establish themselves as reliable targets. JoJo Ortiz could be one after seeing some action at wide receiver a year ago.
Inexperienced secondary
Five full-time starters return on defense in Faust and Sellis at defense tackle, Christianson at linebacker, Cline at safety, and Ortiz as a hybrid defensive back/linebacker. Krieger was a spot starter at defensive end and Troy Daniels at linebacker.
Faust led the Longhorns with five sacks and earned First Team All-3A East honors on defense. Christianson led the Longhorns with 109 tackles last year as a junior and earned second-team all-region accolades. Cline picked off four passes.
Cline is the lone returning starter in the defensive secondary.
“I don’t think we have a weakness; but our secondary group is inexperienced but talented and capable,” Burke said.
Expect juniors Connor Hatch and Zach Lutdke and sophomores Dexter Waterman and Gabe Hilgendorf to see plenty of action back there.
Mike Dominguez returns at kicker for his junior season after earning first team all-region honors as a sophomore.
Senior night
The seniors on the football, cheer and cross country teams and in band will be recognized with their families before tonight’s game. Those ceremonies are always held prior to the final home game, but the school decided to do it before the first game to avoid a repeat of the spring sports seasons that COVID-19 measures ended just as they were starting, denying seniors on the baseball, softball, golf and track teams their ceremonies.
