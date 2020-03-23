Hotels and tourism have already been slammed by COVID-19, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association.
Arizona has lost 26,000 hotel-related jobs plus 82,000 support jobs, according to the figures released this week.
Nationally, the hotel industry supports 2.3 million jobs directly and 8.3 million indirectly. A drastic decline in occupancy rates has triggered widespread layoffs. A total of 44 percent of the work force will likely end up out of work as the impact of the virus continues to roll through the economy, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association.
The losses for hotels will hit rural Arizona hard, with places like Payson, Show Low, Pine, and Pinetop relying heavily on tourism and the hospitality industry.
John Williams in Flagstaff said, “I have had to lay off 14 of my staff, and 1 Manager which has a detrimental financial hardship on them and family. Many of them live on a minimal income and with this challenge will cause monumental quality of life implications.”
Caileigh Papp in Oro Valley observed, “ I have had conversations with our team that have escalated in a matter of days - sanitize, stay healthy; this will pass; stay home if you’re sick; stay home because I’m cutting your hours; we won’t go out of business; we’re shutting our doors. This was not expected by anyone - and I am now heartbroken sharing this news with our teams, knowing the path ahead will be scary and full of certainty.”
V.C. Naik who runs a hotel in Mesa Arizona said occupancy rates have dropped 60 percent, prompting reductions in staff hours.
Flagstaff hotel manager Greg Espinoza said one in five workers have been furloughed. “I know there is more to come. The city of Flagstaff is small and people work paycheck to paycheck. Any financial relief that can be offered would end up being spent in the community.”
On Monday, the Senate remained deadlocked on a proposed, $1.8-trillion business bailout plan. Democrats blocked the Republican-proposed plan developed without input from the Democrats, insisting the plan didn’t include enough protections for workers and not enough accountability for corporations.
Senate Republicans didn’t have the votes to pass it without Democratic support because several Republican senators are in quarantine.
Payson collects about $330,000 annual in hotel bed taxes. However, many other businesses rely critically on spending by people staying in local hotels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!