The agreement to receive $175,000 for a health literacy grant to share “evidence-based information about COVID-19 and improving health literacy.”

Payson Goals for the Health Literacy Grant:

Goal #1: Build partnership with Banner Health and develop guidance

Objectives: identify target illnesses and injuries audiences, develop messaging strategy and develop consistent and CLAS educational

Action steps: What actions are needed to make it easier for people to find, understand and use COVID-19 information and services?

- ID key data points on most frequent illnesses and injuries in Payson

- Develop policies and procedures for data collection and sharing of information

- Identify at-greater-risk target audience/populations

- Develop messaging strategy to increase health and safety literacy

- Identify currently available educational resources that are CLAS appropriate

- Produce linguistically appropriate materials for social media/local community

- Identify community resources to assist with agreed upon messaging strategy for increasing health literacy within the community

Goal #2: Promote changes in the healthcare delivery system that improves information, communication, informed decision-making, and access to health services

Objectives: provide health literacy education using culturally and linguistically appropriate health and safety information services in the community.

Action steps: What actions are needed to make it easier for people to find, understand and use COVID-19 related information?

- Develop training materials and appropriate courses for health literacy education based on data driven priorities, with emphasis on new COVID-19 related information.

- Train literacy specialists in this case Fire and Police personnel on how to deliver the information, gather the data and understand it.

- Disseminate health literacy information during emergency service calls, customer contacts, community events, and through public service announcements

- Integrate on-going opportunities to distribute information material

- Partner with other Gila County grantees for training and sharing materials

- Develop a website to distribute the materials created

Goal #3: continuous quality improvement through data collection and translation, customer and health care provider feedback.

Objectives: manage on-going program progress to ensure excellent health care literacy assistance to the community.

Action Steps: what actions are needed to make it easier for people to find and understand and use COVID-19 information and services.

- Manage the on-going delivery of health care literacy education.

- Manage the results of the program to ensure its progress in meeting goals and objectives.

- Develop a plan to make sure the health literacy program continues after the grant completes in June 2023.

- Finalize grant reporting.