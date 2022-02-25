Payson will spend a $175,000 federal grant to stop the ravages of COVID-19 mostly on staff salaries and overhead.
The federal health literacy grant is intended to increase public health literacy to reduce the toll of the pandemic in Payson.
Gila County has a high-risk population and has suffered among the highest death rates in the state — reflecting a low vaccination rate. Since the start of the pandemic, Gila County has suffered a death rate twice the statewide average.
More recently, Gila County had suffered the highest infection rate in the state with a little more than half of the population vaccinated. Moreover, only a third of the people who got vaccinated have gotten booster shots — which provide strong protection against an Omicron breakthrough infection.
The town received the grant last July and is still working on researching the needs of the community. But it has spent about two-thirds of the grant money to pay salaries for a grant coordinator, a paramedic, a police officer and town administrative support.
The town’s application said it would bank on the “unique position of trust” firefighters and police officers have with the public to share “evidence-based information about COVID-19 and improving health literacy.”
In the eight months since receiving notice of the grant award, the town has held no public events, produced no public educational materials and held no vaccination clinics to fulfill the goals of the grant.
In the meantime, Gila County has suffered the highest infection and death rate since the pandemic began, although cases are currently dropping.
Gila County received the $2.5 million federal grant in July 2021 and then doled out $1.8 million to eight community partners, who are supposed to reach grant goals by June 2023.
Grant administrator Aimee Sitzler, from the consulting agency Community Alliance, oversees administering and collecting the data to report the grant’s success. So far, she says the No. 1 goal for all eight grant recipients is to improve COVID-19 vaccination rates among the vulnerable populations in Gila County by June 30, 2023 — including the elderly, minorities and people with high-risk medical conditions.
The grant didn’t set a specific target vaccination rate. But the high-risk group includes about 36,000 people countywide. The grant hopes to “reach” about 10% of those people each year.
The other organizations that received health literacy money include Banner Payson Medical Center, $175,000; Canyonlands Healthcare, $150,000; Horizon Health & Wellness, $150,000; Arizona Youth Partnership, $200,000; the Town of Miami Senior Center, $125,000; Town of Hayden/Winkelman Senior Center, $125,000; and Wowza Comms School Wraparound Services, $150,000. All the organizations except Payson and Banner are in southern Gila County, although some of those provide services to north county residents.
In the meantime, Payson’s low vaccination rate has proved costly.
According to numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services, statewide 69% of the population has gotten at least one shot — including 35% of those younger than 20 and 104% (sic) of those over 65 — which apparently includes out-of-state residents.
But in Gila County, only 50% have gotten at least one shot — including 16% of those under 20 and 78% of those older than 65.
Payson adopted somewhat different goals in spending its $175,000 share of the grant. Payson’s first goal is to work with Banner Health to develop guidance on collecting and disseminating data, according to documents received by the Roundup.
In December, the grant partners agreed on a messaging strategy, but have not completed the other six objectives for that first goal.
Payson’s second goal is to improve information and access to health care services for those who struggle to find help due to language or culture. Some ideas to accomplish that goal include developing training courses and material for the officers that will provide this information during calls. Payson’s population of 16,000 is about 4% Native American and about 8% Hispanic.
Roughly 11% of Gila County residents lack medical insurance — a bit higher than the statewide average. Studies show the uninsured are less likely to get vaccinated and more likely to suffer serious illness — and death — because of COVID. Countywide, 13% of the population is Native American and about 17% are Hispanic.
Payson will spend $123,000 of its grant money on salaries for the police officer, paramedic and grant administrator, $16,000 for administrative support. The rest will fund a cell phone, laptop and tablet, along with $6,300 worth of fuel and vehicle maintenance, $6,000 for literature and home health kits, $12,000 for printing and $7,500 for community events.
So far, nothing has been completed on the second goal.
The third goal is to make sure this health education does not stop once the grant ends.
