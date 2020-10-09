Is the third time the charm?
After a pair of postponements, Payson’s boys soccer team is set to try again to finally open its home schedule against Camp Verde at 5 p.m. Saturday.
At least, that’s what the schedule showed at press time.
The Longhorns were originally going to open the home season against Flagstaff Northland Prep on Sept. 24, but that game wasn’t played because Northland Prep shut down fall sports after the boys team started with a victory.
Then, a scheduled Oct. 1 game at home against Ash Fork was canceled when officials failed to show up.
The team’s seniors may be recognized before or during the game as all Payson High varsity teams are honoring their 12th graders and their families early this season in case fall sports end early because of COVID-19 or an opponent can’t play because of the virus.
Payson carried a 3-1 record into its Oct. 8 game at Chino Valley.
