COVID-19 may not have forced the cancellation of one of the biggest annual events in Rim Country, but the pandemic is resulting in a modified version of the Mogollon Monster Mudda.
The popular event featuring people completing an obstacle course full of, well, obstacles, and, yes, mud, still takes place on June 20 at Payson Event Center.
But Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism officials have announced several changes to mitigate congregation.
For the first time, they will allow no spectators at the event. Only participants may enter the event site. Participants under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian with them.
The event features no vendors, or beer and wine garden. They will spread heat times throughout the day.
Also, only pre-registered people may take part. Officials extended the online registration through June 7.
Participants may pick up their event packets in a drive-thru period. No details have been announced yet.
There will be no Gladiator Challenge this year, just the Mogollon Monster Mudda and the Kidz Mudda races.
The prize money breakdown for specialty heats lists: Elite-male and female, first $500, second $200, third $100; Hero-first $100; Masters-male and female, first $50; Teen-male and female, first $50.
Refunds are available for those choosing not to take part if requested by phone or email to: Town of Payson Parks, Recreation, and Tourism by June 7 at tourism@paysonaz.gov or 928-472-5110. They will accept no transfers.
