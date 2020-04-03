COVID-19 has caused major headaches for county sheriff’s departments, from the need to reduce the jail population to how deputies interact with the public.
The state’s “stay at home” order this week added yet another wrinkle, with deputies and police officers trying to “educate” the public on the new rules.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said the jail population has dwindled to 285, although the jail has a peak capacity of 450.
Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said the county’s three lockups now have a combined census of 88, about half the normal headcount. The three jails have a total capacity of 220. Shepherd said he hopes to whittle the number of people held to about 60.
Shepherd said the jail has been working to reduce the jail population by working with judges and the county attorney’s office to get permission to furlough non-violent, low-risk offenders and people awaiting trial. The county’s also asking the towns to avoid booking people into the jail as much as possible until the crisis passes.
“I think it’s a very serious problem. We’re trying to serve the public, but make sure that we still have (officers) to serve the public with,” said Shepherd.
In the meantime, dispatchers are screening calls to avoid sending out deputies if a call can be handled by phone or email. Moreover, deputies are asked to maintain “social distancing” as much as possible — including sometimes doing an interview on the front porch instead of entering a home.
“We’re telling our officers to just be careful. To only come to the office if they absolutely have to. If something does break loose, we still have to maintain our workforce,” said Shepherd.
“We’re on pins and needles — we don’t want something to get started. But when you look at the recommendations for social distancing for the public, it’s almost impossible inside a facility like a jail,” he said.
Clouse said Navajo County has sharply limited visits to the jail, barring volunteers, family, clergy and jail tours. Attorneys can still talk to prisoners in person, but they’ve been urged to handle consultations by phone or email. Family and friends can still talk to inmates through a video system.
“Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our jail,” said Clouse. Navajo County as of Tuesday had 88 confirmed cases and one death. Most of the Navajo County cases have been reported on the Navajo Reservation, which has its own jail system.
“Out of concern for the spread of COVID-19 and in doing our part to limit the spread of this virus, I feel that it is appropriate to suspend access into our jail facilities for volunteers, clergy visits, educational visits, tours, in-person visitation or any other personal contacts outside of jail or medical staff. Currently our jail medical staff is screening all inmates being booked into our jail along with checking on the health of our employees.”
Clouse noted that the jail must always contend with the problems of disease, with people living in close quarters.
“We had issues even before coronavirus existed,” said Clouse. “The flu, staff infections, all kinds of infectious diseases — so this isn’t new to our jail staff. We’re always doing screening and disinfecting. This is obviously higher risk than normal. This is a setting in which disease or a virus can spread easily.”
He noted that jail staff has stepped up efforts to disinfect the facilities. The jail’s divided into a dozen “pods” for things like eating and exercise. So the jail staff is keeping people from the different pods from mixing and disinfecting thoroughly between pod activities to make sure if an infection gets loose, it won’t spread easily from pod to pod.
Gila County screens all prisoners booked into the jail, taking their temperature and asking a series of questions about possible exposures. Anyone with a potential exposure or symptoms like a temperature of 100.4 or higher is referred to the medical director and then either sent to the hospital for evaluation or kept isolated in a single cell for 14 days.
Counties have taken several immediate steps to limit traffic through the jails and reduce the number of people held in conditions ideal for the spread of the virus.
For instance, Gila County stopped accepting the transfer of people arrested in other counties — generally on warrants issued here for things like failure to appear, traffic violations and other non-violent offenses.
Moreover, jails have long helped other law enforcement agencies by housing prisoners for a short period before being transported long distances.
“We completely shut that down — you never know where those prisoners have been,” said Shepherd.
In addition, the sheriff’s department has gone back to judges and the county attorney’s office to release as many inmates as possible, so long as the release doesn’t pose a risk to the public. The screening criteria also takes into account the health status of the prisoner, since the elderly and people with certain pre-existing conditions are far more likely to develop serious symptoms if they become infected.
The sheriff’s department is also doing everything it can to protect employees — both from infections they might pick up in the jail and from infections they might bring into the jail from the larger community.
Unfortunately, the department doesn’t have the masks and gloves and other protective gear needed.
“If we had a magic wand, everybody would glove up and mask up. But we’d run out of supplies on the first day. Everybody in the business is having the same problem — hospitals, paramedics, fire crews,” said Shepherd.
In the meantime, officers will do their best to maintain “social distancing,” even while they’re explaining the “stay at home” rules to people out and about, businesses that remain open and people gathering in groups in parks and other places
“It’s like with everything, you want voluntary compliance,” said Shepherd. “You want them to see that by going against what they’ve asked you to do, you’re putting so many people at risk.”
In most cases, he said, deputies will try to educate the public rather than relying on heavy-handed enforcement of the restrictions.
Meanwhile, state and federal officials are trying to figure out how to handle the threat of infection in prisons, with their long-term populations.
COVID-19 has already killed at least one federal prisoner. State prison systems have also reported infections.
Democratic members of the Arizona House Judiciary Committee this week urged Arizona Department of Corrections Director David Shinn to take immediate steps to ensure the prisons abide by the federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“Families of persons incarcerated are reaching out to us — they are afraid for their loved ones in prison,” said Rep. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee. “Were the virus to spread within our prisons, it would be a public health disaster. We need immediate confirmation that the department is following CDC recommendations to prevent transmission of the virus and a plan to furlough elderly and vulnerable prisoners, for their safety and to make space for quarantining others.”
The lawmakers urged the furlough of non-violent inmates, especially those older than 60 at higher risk from the virus.
State prisons house 42,000 inmates and have 9,000 employees.
