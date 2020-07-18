Nursing homes have become the tragic epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 45% of the deaths nationwide linked to nursing home clusters.
That includes more than 50,000 deaths in the U.S., including 733 deaths in Arizona. Late last week, the death toll included 11 nursing home residents in Payson.
Moreover, people older than 65 account for 73% of all deaths in Arizona. The elderly with additional medical conditions have a death rate once infected by COVID-19 of greater than 15%.
So nursing homes remain the single most important place to protect from the ravages of the pandemic.
So why don’t nursing homes nationwide have enough tests?
Why must they rely on minimum wage workers — often without health insurance — who can’t afford to miss work?
Why don’t those workers have enough protective gear?
Family members and the nursing home industry are still pleading for answers four months into a pandemic whose impact on the frail elderly has been clear from the beginning.
The consequences of that failure have become increasingly clear in Payson, where Rim Country Health accounts for about two-thirds of the deaths recorded so far in the county.
The federal Centers for Disease Control maintains an online database showing infection and death rates in U.S. nursing homes.
The most recent data posted dates back to July 5 and cases have risen rapidly since then. However, the numbers show the devastating impact once the virus gets loose among frail, elderly residents and the staff members caring for them.
For instance, the website showed that Rim Country Health in Payson as of July 5 had 36 confirmed cases and eight suspected cases — reflecting the long wait for test results. At that time, the facility had reported three deaths. Now, the total has risen to 11. Half the residents were infected. Of those infected, 8% had died as of July 5. The total number of deaths in the facility has increased almost fourfold since then.
The database also documented an outbreak at The Haven in Show Low. As of July 5, the facility had 20 confirmed infections and one suspected infection. Two residents had died.
Elsewhere, the virus has most often entered nursing homes through infected staff members, usually with no symptoms indicating they’re sick. Studies suggest that perhaps half of people infected with the virus never show obvious symptoms, but can nonetheless spread the virus. Even those who do eventually develop symptoms, may spread the virus most readily before those symptoms develop.
To compound matters, many nursing homes rely heavily on part-time, minimum wage workers — many of them without health insurance. As a result, those workers must work in several nursing homes to make ends meet — and can’t afford to stay home when they’re sick. The load on the caretaking staff has only increased because of shutdowns that have barred the door to volunteers on which the facilities had previously relied.
“It is spreading via asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases, said Harvard researcher David Grabowski.
Brown University Researcher Vincent Mor said, “If you’re in an environment where there are a lot of people in the community who have COVID, the patients in the building are more likely to have COVID.” The ability of the virus “to hide in plain sight will continue to crush expectations of halting its spread unless more and quicker testing at nursing homes sweeps the country.”
The University of Chicago researcher R. Ramara Konetzka said, “outbreaks in nursing homes are often a signal of the communities into which the virus is spreading. Given asymptomatic spread and inadequate testing, staff often do not know which residents are infected. With policymakers and the public initially focused on the spread of infection within the hospital settings, nursing homes often lost that competition.”
Several national studies have concluded that for-profit nursing homes and nursing homes with a history of citations for quality of care problems were not necessarily more likely to end up with a COVID-19 cluster than nursing homes with high ratings. Most studies implicated infection levels in the surrounding community and the lack of adequate testing and protective gear.
Arizona’s not among the seven states that have required regular testing of nursing home staff and residents. However, even if a nursing home tests everyone weekly, the long lag in getting test results makes it almost impossible to contain an infection.
“What we’ve done in testing in nursing homes and assisted living is a total disaster. No one is getting it right. Not one. Not a single state. Our nation gets a failing grade in testing in nursing homes,” concluded Brian Lee, director of Families for Better Care as quoted in a report on nursing home infections issued recently by the Pew Foundation.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has generally gotten high marks for dealing with the nation’s worst outbreak, but has also come in for intense criticism for an order that required nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals. Critics say the transfer of 4,500 recovering COVID-19 patients helped accelerate the disastrous spread of the virus in the nursing homes — which had far fewer resources to deal with the outbreak than hospitals.
The backlog in getting testing results has risen since the Pew report was issued, as cases have spiked nationwide. The plan to reopen schools in Arizona and elsewhere will likely dramatically increase the test shortages.
David Voepel, director of the Arizona Health Care Association, commented, “We don’t have the ability,” to do weekly testing. “A lot of facilities don’t have that ability because that’s a lot of money going out.”
The initial COVID-19 test cost $150 per person, a budget busting item if done for residents and staff on a weekly basis, as Medicare has recommended. Studies suggest nursing homes generally operate on a profit margin of 3% or 4%. They must cope with low rates from Medicare and Medicaid programs like the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), which pay most of the nursing home bills.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved 173 different COVID-19 tests, including six tests that can produce results in about an hour. The rapid tests aren’t as accurate, but can operate as a screening test. Unfortunately, the rapid tests are even harder to get than the conventional tests.
The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living last week issued an urgent plea for Congress and state governors to provide money for universal, testing and screening in the nation’s nursing homes to avert an even bigger disaster. The list of changes included:
• On-site testing and results. About 90% of nursing homes say it takes at least two days — and often five — to get test results.
•Sufficient protective gear — especially surgical masks — for staff and residents. Currently 20% of nursing homes report they have less than a one-week supply of gear and half have less than a two-week supply.
•Allow family visits. Most states like Arizona simply banned family visits, resulting in sometimes serious mental and emotional consequences for residents. The industry group appealed for help in allowing family visits — including video conferencing. This requires sufficient staffing and protective gear to make such visits safe.
Some federal lawmakers have weighed in, urging new measures to limit the lethal spread of the virus through nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wrote a letter to Medicare administrators, urging new initiatives to ensure nursing homes track the spread of the virus, do adequate testing and receive enough protective gear.
“Every day my office hears from Arizona families, health care workers and seniors worried about the spread of coronavirus. The federal government must take action now to stop the spread of the virus in senior living facilities,” wrote Sinema.
However, months into the pandemic the fresh surge in cases in state’s like Arizona has overwhelmed the testing system. Arizona has been especially hard hit, with among the fastest rising caseloads and the lowest testing rates.
The state’s hospitals and intensive care units are now about 90% full. Some 3,500 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Each COVID-19 patient requires medical staff to use a lot of masks, gloves, gowns and other protective gear during the sometimes prolonged hospital stay. Nursing homes have a hard time competing for gear, given the low profit margins and lack of added federal support that has been directed toward hospitals.
“COVID-19 is the greatest public health challenge since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918,” Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and Maine Republican Susan Collins wrote in a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “It has strained our health systems, placed a heavy burden on front-line workers and has brought tremendous tragedy. Up to 8 in 10 deaths caused by the new coronavirus involved adults ages 65 and older, and older adults in nursing homes and group care settings are disproportionately at risk.”
