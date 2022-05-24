The Arizona Legislature is rushing to ban many public health responses to COVID, even as cases rise again throughout the state.
A growing body of research suggests that the constantly evolving virus is getting better and better at re-infecting people and sneaking around the infection protection offered by the vaccine.
Vaccines still dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness and death. Treatments can reduce the odds of death by 70% to 90%, providing people who develop symptoms and test positive seek treatment promptly.
New research suggests the pandemic has imposed a far higher toll on society than previously documented. Some 15 million have died worldwide, including 1 million in the U.S. Perhaps 30% of people who recover from an initial infection have developed long COVID — a debilitating complex of symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness and inflammation that can follow even mild disease and persist for months.
Last week, the Arizona House and Senate — with the support of the representatives of Rim Country and the White Mountains — embraced three measures that limit future responses to COVID or other pandemics. Two bills effectively bar ever adding a COVID vaccine to the list of vaccinations necessary to attend school. A third effectively bars government mask mandates in almost any circumstances.
COVID cases have risen 84% as a daily average statewide in the past two weeks, according to figures collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Arizona’s reporting about 1,000 new cases a day — a rate of about 14 per 100,000 population. Hospitalizations have increased by 30% in the past two weeks — although they remain below previous peaks.
In Gila County, reported cases have risen 38% as a daily average in the past two weeks. The rate of increase is now lower than the rest of the state — but that’s because the county was leading the surge a couple of weeks ago. The county’s reporting about 8 new cases a day — an infection rate of 14 per 100,000 — matching the statewide average. Hospitalizations have increased 11% — and mirror the statewide average.
Several counties remain in the surge’s grip, with a 600% increase in Greenlee County, a 350% increase in La Paz County, a 181% increase in Yavapai County and a 300% increase in Pima County.
The Arizona Legislature has focused on tying the hands of public health officials in responding to whatever comes next. The various restrictions on public health responses have won the support of the entire District 7 legislative delegation — including Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson), Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low) and Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff). Most of the measures have passed on a straight party-line vote in the narrowly divided Legislature.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services summarized those laws now awaiting the governor’s signature, including:
HB2086: Ban on school vaccine mandates:
The law forever bars the state Department of Health Services from requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID in order to attend school. No such mandate currently exists — but the law would prevent any current or future COVID vaccine from joining the list of required vaccinations, which include polio, chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella. Parents can seek a medical or religious exemption from the currently required vaccines — but wouldn’t have to offer a reason to refuse the COVID shots. The COVID vaccines for children remain limited by the current emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccines have proven safe and effective, but the FDA continues to accumulate data on extremely rare potential side effects before giving full, normal authorization to the vaccines. Moreover, a whole list of new vaccines are in clinical trials — including one given as a nasal spray. Researchers also hope to find a vaccine that provides long-term protection against many variants, instead of requiring a seemingly endless chain of booster shots, like the flu vaccine. The CDC issued a recommendation that children age 5-11 get a booster shot at least five months after their second, initial shot.
HB2371: Restriction on school vaccinations:
The law would make it a crime for any government agency to require anyone younger than 18 to get vaccinated against any variant of COVID without the express written consent of the parent. It would allow county attorneys to prosecute anyone who violated the law. It would also bar schools from requiring vaccination to attend in-person classes. Arizona already has one of the most permissive laws when it comes to mandated school vaccines. Epidemiologists say that the state’s low overall school vaccination rate leaves us vulnerable to otherwise preventable diseases.
HB 2371: Ban on mask mandates:
The law would make it a crime for government agencies to require visitors to wear a mask or any face covering. This would make it impossible for government agencies to require members of the public to wear masks, although it included an exception for “longstanding workplace safety and infection control measures that are unrelated to COVID-19.” Epidemiologists say the mask mandates slowed the spread of the virus during the early phases of the pandemic and prevented new cases from overwhelming the medical system, leading to additional deaths.
The governor’s office has not yet said whether Gov. Doug Ducey will sign the three bills.
virus mutationsIn the meantime, recent research has underscored the frightening ability of the virus to continually spawn ever more infectious variants — including strains that can more easily re-infect people who have been infected by a previous strain or fully vaccinated.
The BA.2 and BA2.12.1 variants of the Omicron virus are responsible for the most recent surge in cases. Two other new strains — BA.4 and BA.5 — have been identified in South Africa but have not yet reached the U.S., according to a summary of research published in the journal Nature.
Increasingly, doctors are documenting cases in which people have been infected three or four times. The vaccines still at least reduce the odds of an infection — but not as well as they did against the earlier strains. Fortunately, the vaccines still dramatically reduce the odds of serious illness and death. Most evidence suggests that people who have not been vaccinated who get infected are 10 to 14 times more likely to end up in the hospital or die.
Early in the pandemic, doctors hoped that the virus would behave like the measles virus, in which case vaccination would offer lifelong protection. The rapid emergence of new strains made epidemiologists hope it might behave more like the flu — which requires a new, reformulated vaccine every year. But now, they fear it will behave more like its close viral relatives, which causes the common cold. People can get infected by the SARS viruses that cause the common cold repeatedly in a single season.
(3) comments
I thought this was the pro life party? Weird how paysonroundup removed my last comment. Let's see if this one makes it past the censors.
Three more reasons to vote these Covid deniers out of office...
That makes a total of 100 or so reasons.
These are your Children!
Kind of hard to call your self the "pro life" party when you're constantly trying to kill your constituents.
