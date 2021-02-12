He paraded around the field like many NFL players do after scoring a touchdown.
The star athlete was proud of his accomplishment and wanted to show off just a bit.
And Tango Stratton is just getting started.
But the mini Australian shepherd shows great promise.
“My dog makes me look good,” said Keevin Stratton.
Keevin and his wife Nikki were taking part in the Rim Country Disc Dogs Toss & Fetch League at Chaparral Pines’ Trailhead Soccer Field.
“He loves to fetch the ball and a neighbor of ours told us we ought to join the league,” Keevin said. “The first time he was introduced to the Frisbee was when we showed up here. He took to it real fast. My throws are the toughest part of it.”
The local league founded by Jonnie Geen in the fall of 2019, awards points to dogs based on the distance of the catch of the disc thrown by their human and how many paws are in the air when they grab it. They get two one-minute sessions to rack up points, which Geen enters on the disc dog website where they compete against other teams around the world.
“We had a demo (at Rumsey Park) and a clinic where the Phoenix Area Disc Dogs, who at the time were the No. 1 team in the world, came up and sort of mentored us and did the demo and did a clinic and gave us tips about being better throwers,” Geen said. “Better throwers make better catches. And we went from there.
“We belong to the Toss & Fetch League. It’s an international league. I upload our times to the Toss & Fetch Club page or international club page, and we are ranked against other clubs throughout the world.
“It takes the top eight dogs for the week, so the bigger your club is, obviously you have more chances you have to get great points. But we’re doing our darnedest. We’re ranked in the top 100 in the world and we’re moving up the ranks, which is fun. It’s all about fun.
“I mean, we love to do good. At the end of the season, if you do pretty well, you get these little patches. But it’s a great time, and it’s a great way to meet people. It brought together some Payson residents who are just as crazy about this as I am.
“We have about 10 or 12 people in this club. Some clubs have upwards of 40 and 50, but we’re just a very young club and we’re developing a bigger membership.”
Great throws give the canines a chance to score big points. Poor throws don’t.
“In my experience, it’s really what us, the human beings, learn because the better we are, our dogs pick it up quickly,” Geen said. “If we throw better, the dog is going to catch better. So, we work on our own personal techniques so that we can be better throwers for our dogs. And of course the dogs have a learning curve, as well, but their learning curve is very quick.”
Geen started RCDD because of what she saw as a lack of activities for dogs in Rim Country. Her dog is an Australian shepherd-border collie mix named Beemer.
“I put together a group of interested folks who want to play with their dogs and we’ve been training and working on it and we’re improving and we’re having a lot of fun,” she said.
“I’ve been doing dog sports for 20 years and there’s really nothing up here in Payson. I’ve done flyball, agility, dock diving, lure coursing. And because Payson was just without any kind of fun games for the dogs, I started this disc dog club.
“One, it’s an inexpensive venue. Two, it’s a great way to train individually with your dog and then be on a team with other people who are helping you get the most from your dog and get excited for you. It’s really fun.”
Geen is the captain of RCDD, which holds several five-week seasons throughout the year with a brief break between seasons. They meet at different times on Saturday mornings, depending on the time of year. In the summer, they meet at 7:30 a.m. to avoid having dogs compete in extreme heat. They start later in the winter.
And the weekly sessions don’t take long with each team getting two one-minute runs.
“Because all dogs are leashed until it’s their time to run, it’s really a pretty safe venue, as well, because you’re independently running with your dog during this COVID time, everybody’s managing to respect social distancing, as well,” Geen said.
Ruthanne Penn of Payson recently joined the team with her dog, Sage, 7.
“She does a lot of things,” Penn said of Sage. “She’s learning that one. She also does agility and she does a few tricks.
“I just like to do things with my dog and she likes to do things. It increases our bond and keeps her in good shape.
“I think that people with dogs should find ways to work them into their life so they can have a bond and they’d have more enjoyment from their dogs.”
Renee Reeve, of Payson, who owns Reeve Pet Sitting (928-951-0504), shows up with her dog Ryka, 6.
“Her father was full-blooded shepherd and her mother was half Queensland and half Aussie, so she’s all herd dog,” Reeve said. “And she loves to chase things for me.”
Ryka doesn’t do things halfway, so Reeve says she’ll only allow her to compete for another couple of years.
“She’ll be 7 in August, so this is probably her second to the last year,” Reeve said. “If she doesn’t hurt herself, I’ll let her do it next year, but after that she’ll be too old to do the jumps that she jumps.”
It’s not just adults who compete. The team also includes a 9-year-old junior handler.
“We decided I’d try it and it was really fun,” she said.
She agrees that the toughest part is getting off quality throws consistently.
Geen and the team welcome new members.
“I’m always interested in developing new team members,” Geen said. “They can come out, see what we’re all about, they can come out and practice with us and we’ll give them some instructions. And if they decide they’d like to join the team, it’s very inexpensive and you don’t have to travel, so, it makes it simple.”
Anyone interested should call Geen at 928-978-2622 or email her at jonniegeen@gmail.com.
