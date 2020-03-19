In the suddenly dark shadow of a viral recession, the legislature’s working on a stripped-down, $11.8 billion budget package to keep state agencies running without budget increases or tax cuts.
The package would postpone discussions of most of the contentious issues that had slowed adoption of the budget until the outbreak, including new tax cuts and Democratic pressure for more school funding.
However, this week House and Senate Democrats argued the legislature should remain in session to approve emergency measures to help small businesses, healthcare facilities, schools and residents through the crisis.
The proposed Republican budget would omit hundreds of millions in additional spending and a similar increase in tax cuts. The budget would provide legal authority for state government to keep running, while leaving intact the state’s hard-won, $1 billion reserve fund. A predicted recession caused by the spreading shutdown of businesses and collapse in consumer spending could have a big impact on the budget, which had been projected to produce another big surplus. .
The legislature would then return when the financial toll of the economic slowdown becomes clear. Some lawmakers have called for the legislature to shut down as quickly as possible, to avoid the effects of the highly contagious virus.
Already, two Republican senators have said they don’t plan to return due to concerns about the virus. One Democrat – an emergency room doctor – has said he won’t attend the session for fear of infecting fellow lawmakers due to his exposure to the virus in the hospital. The loss of the Republican votes could require cooperation from the Democrats to adopt at least an interim budget.
The legislature has already authorized $55 million in additional funding from the reserves for measures necessary to respond to the crisis. Much of that money will likely go for extra testing and surveillance and was passed unanimously by the legislature when Gov. Ducey declared a state emergency.
The state remains heavily dependent on sales tax, which could take a big hit in the next few months due to the spreading effects of COVID-19. Major events like Spring training have already been cancelled, bars and restaurants have closed in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, as well as cities like Flagstaff. The tourist season will likely take a huge hit. Some national experts have predicted the onset of a recession, with unemployment levels rising in the short term to 10 or 20 percent.
This week many Democrats criticized the plan to pass a minimalist budget, insisting lawmakers should take more action to deal with the epidemic, according to an account by Arizona Capital Media Services.
For instance, Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) questioned the quick adjournment before the House has voted on a plan to spend $20 million building a bridge over Tonto Creek, in the wake of the drowning of three children at a flooded crossing last year.
Democrats have also argued the legislature should make it easier to get unemployment in the short term and ease requirements for things like a work requirement as a condition of getting food stamps. The requirement could force people to seek work, even if no one’s hiring and the resulting social contact might spread the virus.
The absence of two Republicans in the Senate means majority Republicans need support of Democrats to pass any kind of budget and the Democrats are so far insisting on more money to support small businesses and the healthcare system during the crisis.
Also potentially on hold for now is $30 million over the next year for new locks at some state prisons and switch the swamp coolers for air conditioners – since the humid air from the swamp coolers is rusting the locks.
Meanwhile, the closure of schools has shifted the once vigorous discussion of whether to continue to boost school budgets in an effort to make up the financial ground lost during the recession.
Gov. Doug Ducey had proposed money for an additional teacher pay raise and extra money both top-rated schools and those receiving a D or an F on state ratings. The budget also included more money for capital needs – neglected since the onset of the recession nearly a decade ago. However, Democrats called for much larger increases in education spending. They opposed hundreds of millions in additional tax increases included in Ducey’s budget, arguing the money should instead go to schools.
However, schools throughout the state could now remain closed until May, depending on legislative action on another set of bill introduced this week. Those bills would require schools to develop online and home schooling options, but continue to pay districts the normal per-student funding levels.
