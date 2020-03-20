To limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus, a number of places are restricting access by the public, but continuing work and some gatherings have been canceled or postponed. In addition to the listings that were published in the Friday, March 20 Roundup, the following changes were announced:
Star Valley Town Hall suspends walk-in service
The Star Valley Town Hall, 3675 E. Hwy. 260, suspended walk-in service Wednesday, March 18 as a precaution to the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Town staff will be at the office and available to answer questions and address concerns by phone, 928-472-7752.
Letters will be sent to customers of the Star Valley Water Department with payment options while the town hall is closed.
Sanitary district office closed to public
The Northern Gila County Sanitary District is continuing service operations, but has postponed tours and large group gatherings. The district office is temporarily closed to all walk-in traffic. For assistance, call 928-474-5257 or email info@ngcsd.org.
No NARFE meeting
The regular meeting of the Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees scheduled at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 25 is canceled.
Elks Lodge cancellations
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1205 N. Beeline Hwy., has canceled the following:
• Taco Tuesdays are also cancelled for the next two weeks.
• Wednesday Karaoke is also cancelled.
• Friday, March 27 - No karaoke; status of Friday night dinner is unknown at this time
• Sunday Bingo has been cancelled for the next two weeks.
