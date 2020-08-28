The pandemic benchmarks and the glitches in distance learning have improved — but the woes of some parents and students are growing.
The Monday Payson Unified School District board meeting featured both hopeful progress reports on online learning and stark pleas from parents to get schools reopened.
“I understand we’re in unprecedented times,” said parent Christina Burke. “But my concern is that you’re hearing, but you’re not listening to what’s happening to these kids. I had a parent tell me this morning that her 8-year-old received 33 emails between midnight and eight this morning. Can you imagine being 8 and waking up and having your breakfast and realizing you’ve got 33 emails to reply to?”
She said many kids are failing because they can’t cope with distance learning, substituting emails and Zoom classrooms for in-person contact.
She said her husband’s a football coach. Normally, he receives a one-page list of students who are failing in one or more classes and therefore not eligible to play. Currently, the list is nearly five pages long. Moreover, she said, cases of abuse have been rising, but the children are stuck at home and the mandated on-campus reporters can’t detect or report new cases.
“Three weeks in and many students are failing. After multiple conversations, I’ve been given information on domestic violence,” said Burke.
“I cannot get my son to engage or buy in” to the remote classes. “I have to take him to Circle K just so he can relate to others. This may sound petty, but you do not know my son. I have no right and wrong answer,” but keeping children away from campus has its own set of risks, she said, speaking remotely to the carefully socially distanced board.
The stark plea for a return to normal served as counterpoint to the otherwise upbeat reports from the school principals on the effort to adapt to the remote classes and strictly limited on-campus gatherings.
The school board opted to continue with distance learning until at least Oct. 12. At that point, the district could return to in-person classes, depending on the virus benchmarks in the community.
At the start of this week, the district had met one of the three state-established, advisory benchmarks for reopening schools. COVID-19 this week accounted for just 2.4% of hospital visits and admissions. That number has been on the decline since the state re-imposed some of the restrictions on large gatherings and businesses including bars and gyms.
Health experts say the much more widespread use of masks in public has also resulted in a steady decline in new cases, even though most businesses remain open. Many European countries with much lower levels of infection have successfully reopened schools. However, other U.S. states that have reopened schools with the virus still widespread have spawned clusters of new infections, especially in middle schools and high schools.
The county has come close now to meeting the two other benchmarks — a decline in cases and a dwindling percentage of positive tests.
The county may already have met the criteria for declining cases, since the numbers reported early this week lag about two weeks behind the actual number of cases. New cases have declined steadily for the past three weeks and early this week stood at 138 per 100,000. The benchmark calls for a three-week decline to below 100 cases per 100,000.
The county has a little further to go when it comes to the percentage of positive tests. The percentage has been on the decline for the past three weeks, falling from 17.7% to 8.7% (week of Aug. 2). That’s still above the goal of remaining below 5% for several weeks.
Gila County’s close to the statewide average for all three benchmarks.
The board has left the door open to returning to in-person classes sooner than Oct. 12, depending on the benchmarks. However, the district’s also leery about the impact of opening up — only to shut down again should just a couple of cases pop up on campus. Educators worry opening then shutting down again could wash away some of the progress made in getting students and parents engaged with distance learning.
In the meantime, teachers, students and parents are all scrambling to adjust.
“We didn’t really know what we were going to get into and then putting COVID on top of it — the blending has been difficult,” said Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon.
However, he said for the first three weeks the average attendance rate has risen to 95%. “We have our struggles with online learning. We’re working on it. But our teachers are looking to learn and get better.”
Renae Short, the lead teacher for Payson Center for Success, said, “We’re having growing pains, of course. All my staff are doing a terrific job. The blending with the high school has been great — we’ve definitely been able to support each other.”
“Everything seems to be running smoothly,” said newly installed Rim Country Middle School Principal Jennifer Murphy. “Overall, attendance has been very good. It’s still not like being in the classroom.”
She added teachers can’t be sure students are fully engaged, “They might just be going through the motions.”
Murphy said the counseling staff, the school resource officer and administrators have been making strenuous efforts to keep kids engaged, including making home visits. “Some of them have been successful. Some of them have been not so successful. In one household, one student is doing the work and the other is not. Kudos to technology for all the problems they’ve been solving.”
Julia Randall Elementary School Principal Kim Yates said, “We know that students will be coming to us with holes in their learning. We want to maximize the time we have with them. We also have to teach to students who don’t have internet access. We fully expect that parents will sit down with those children so the student can focus and walk them through that process. So we have one video lesson and five lessons that go along with it.”
JRE has added physical education, art and music to the offers for students and brought families in to meet the teacher and see the classrooms from which teachers are offering the classes remotely. “When teachers brought them into the school and walked them through the Google classroom, the light bulb went on for many of the parents and the stress declined in a major way. Parents didn’t feel like they could help their child. I’m very happy to report we got six phone calls from parents who said the online learning was going well,” said Yates.
Michelle May, the new principal of Payson Elementary School, said teachers and administrators have worked to get parents comfortable with distance learning, including learning to manage the Chromebooks the district now has for every student. “It’s a challenging age group for getting them onto the Chromebooks. But there are extra resources if they’re having connectivity issues. We’re really working on providing opportunities to get online and meet the teacher, it’s just been a little slower.”
All of the campuses are working as well to accommodate parents who want their students to come to campus for what amounts to all-day study hall, supervised by teacher aides. The district has staffing and space for about 150 students on the five campuses.
May said the teachers — each offering distance learning classes from their classrooms — love to see the students who do come to campus. “It’s great to see their faces. It’s wonderful. Teachers going by and just looking at their faces, working hard.”
Superintendent Linda Gibson fondly recounted the story of two second graders with their Chromebooks waiting for the start of their Google Meet class session. “So while they were waiting, they figured out how to present their screens to each other and they were watching a movie.”
She said that kind of experience in learning to handle technology can compensate at least in part for some of the other experiences they’re missing out on.
Board member Joanne Conlin said, “I’ve heard from community members that some children are getting rather depressed. How are we helping them get through this until they can all be together again?”
The principals noted that the schools’ counselors are reaching out to families.
“Parents of kids having issues, they’re welcome to call us,” said Simon. “We’ll work through whatever needs they have.”
But for some parents and students, nothing can compensate for that in-person relationship with the teacher — and the social and emotional learning that comes from mixing with other students.
“Students are failing multiple classes because they’re struggling with the format,” said Burke. “The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advocates giving every consideration to having children be physically present in school. Transmission by young children is uncommon — and they face serious social, emotional and health issues. Many parents have just not been able to go to work” with their children home from school all day long.
“I just ask that you do what you need to do to prepare for the children to come back to school.”
