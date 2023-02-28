Phil was a successful real estate broker – who loved to hike, mountain bike and play sports.
But that was before COVID.
COVID itself wasn’t bad, he said. But long COVID left him unable to concentrate and work for extended periods. He opted for early retirement – moved to Rim County and is now struggling to recover.
“It has changed everything,” he said. “I can hardly remember who I used to be – the life I was living.”
Jim was a successful financial advisor, who loved to fly fish and travel.
But that was before COVID struck both him and his wife.
She was hospitalized – he was incapacitated for most of December. They survived the first onslaught of the virus – but both have struggled to regain their footing since the virus hit. She’s been struggling for months – working at home as an insurance broker, but still easily exhausted – and more prone to anger and depression. He’s also struggling to adjust. He has blacked out several times – but isn’t sure if that’s connected to COVID. They’ve separated – at least for now – and he’s living in Payson.
“She definitely had long COVID – it just knocked her right over and she could never get up. I don’t know if I’ve got it – but seems like it’s been one thing after another,” he said. He was hospitalized after passing out, falling and fracturing his wrist and chipping his elbow. Doctors decided he was on the wrong blood pressure medicines. They changed the medicines. But he passed out again while driving and ended up in the hospital once again.
“This thing’s a beast,” he said. “I had no idea.”
The experts are still struggling to understand long COVID, with some 200 lingering symptoms identified – especially fatigue and changes in mental status as well as inflammation and heart problems. Perhaps a third of people who have recovered from infection may develop some symptoms for weeks or months. Roughly 10% of those who have been infected have long-term problems, according to a summary of the research in the journal Nature.
And that’s a serious problem for Gila County – where the virus has infected at least 21,000 people – roughly one in five residents. Somewhere between 2,000 and 6,000 are at risk for long COVID.
Gila County also reported 415 deaths – a death rate nearly double the statewide average.
The county’s high infection and death rate likely reflects both the high average age and the county’s low vaccination rate of 54%, according to the Arizona Department of Heath Services.
The county continues to report more than 30 new cases per week – and last week reported administering just 63 additional doses of the vaccine. Last week 10% of the reported COVID tests came back positive, according to the state department of health services website.
So the virus continues to circulate – causing less death than at the peak of the pandemic – but adding steadily to the toll of long COVID.
