Testing is the best way to find out if students learned what the teacher is trying to teach them.
They either pass or fail.
On Saturday, Payson wrestlers demonstrated just how much they’ve learned since the start of this COVID-19 delayed and shortened season.
Eight Longhorns qualified for Thursday’s AIA Division 3 State Championships at Poston Butte with top four finishes in the Section 2 Tournament in Wilson Dome. It’s the most state qualifiers the Longhorns have produced since sending 12 wrestlers to state in 2013-14, topping each of the past six seasons.
“We would have been happy with four or five,” first year head coach David Daniels said. “But the kids the last couple of weeks have really been putting in the work and just wrestling tough.
“The boys just wrestled their tails off in that blood round.”
Senior Soto Sellis (220 pounds) and junior Travis Christianson (182) both went 3-0 to improve to 17-0 this season in winning section championships. Sellis qualified for the third time and Christianson for the second time.
The six other Longhorns to extend their seasons qualified for the first time.
Junior Nick Dimbat finished second at 170, falling 7-5 to Combs’ Cody Owen in the title match.
Five Longhorns — Jacob Roberts (132), Toby Gressley (138), Troy Daniels (145), Sal Sellis (195) and Jimmy Johnson (285) — finished fourth.
Nearly nine
Sophomore Ayden Ormand (152) just missed qualifying.
“Ayden didn’t qualify but he was a hair away and he wrestled his tail off,” Daniels said. “I’m so proud of that kid and all of the kids.”
Repeat performance
It took Christianson just 33 seconds to win his first two bouts. After the quick pins, he won by a 6-1 decision over AGN’s Nash Jobe in the title match.
“It’s a different type of wrestling at sectionals,” Christianson said. “In the finals, there’s no easy kids. They’re all tough matches.”
Rare six for Soto
Soto Sellis hadn’t gone the full six minutes in a match all season before posting an 8-0 major decision over Gilbert ALA’s Cannon White in the title match.
“I’m one step closer to my goal of a state title,” he said.
Take your brother with you
His sophomore brother Sal also qualified for the first time at 195 pounds, going 2-2 with a pair of wins over two opponents he’d lost to this season.
“Yeah (I’m surprised),” he said. “I didn’t think I was (going to qualify). I didn’t think I was going to be able to because I’m a sophomore and my weight class is pretty tough with a lot of bigger, stronger kids, but I got it done. I’m excited.”
He’s thrilled to join his brother at state.
“He’s helped me tremendously,” he said of Soto. “At least 90% of the stuff I’ve learned is from him helping me and teaching me how to do it.”
“It’s awesome,” Soto Sellis said of his brother joining him at state. “Him, and a lot of the other guys qualifying because of their hard work and beating someone that beat them earlier in the season because of their hard work and their drive. For Sal to qualify, it’s great.”
Dimbat
Dimbat won his first two matches to reach the championship bout.
Dimbat’s second win came against No. 2 seed Rev Brimhall, who tried to throw Dimbat to the mat and hurt his ankle and couldn’t continue. Brimhall beat Dimbat by decision in the final dual of the season in Snowflake eight days earlier.
But Dimbat was locked in a tight battle with Brimhall in the rematch when Brimhall went down. He said he’s benefited from practicing against both Christianson and Soto Sellis.
“Putting in the work wrestling Soto and Travis in the room has helped a lot,” Dimbat said.
Roberts, Gressley, Troy Daniels and Sal Sellis all beat two opponents they’d lost to earlier this season.
Daniels suffered a concussion and couldn’t continue in the dual against Gilbert ALA’s Tyton Slade and missed the next four duals.
He beat him 1-0 to get to state.
Snowflake rules
Payson finished sixth among 11 schools with 129 points. Snowflake won with 191 points, followed by Gilbert American Leadership Academy (182), Combs (154), Poston Butte (148), Show Low (137.5) and Payson.
The tournament also featured Queen Creek ALA (seventh with 104), Ironwood ALA (42.5), San Tan Foothills (34), Eastmark (17) and Blue Ridge (4).
