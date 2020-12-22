Flipping the calendar to 2021 isn’t going to magically cure the 2020 nightmare caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The development of multiple vaccines should eventually lead to a return to normal, but that’s not happening with the switch from December to January.
No, the uncertainty with high school sports schedules remains a fluid situation with the virus raging though Arizona and the country.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association originally announced schools to begin winter sports competition in a shortened season on Jan. 4 with seasons ending in early February.
On Friday, the AIA modified the guidelines, delaying the start of competition two weeks and extending the season, allowing for previously released schedules to remain intact with different dates.
Payson High varsity boys and girls basketball teams begin on Jan. 19 and the wrestling team on Jan. 20.
The end of the regular season is March 5.
That is, of course, unless things change again.
“The only thing that could create a statewide delay or change to this date would be government prohibition or shutdown,” according to a story by AIA Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky.
“Our focus continues to be on keeping students in school and on the playing field safely,” the story posted on Friday quoted Joe Paddock, AIA associate executive director.
Spring season will start March 1.
The pushback is an effort to mitigate COVID-19 hospitalizations with few ICU beds open across the state and cases of new infections high.
The AIA recently announced that no fans will be permitted until metrics are appropriate.
“These measures will allow us to start the season and I hope, that as we see hospitalizations go down, some of the restrictions regarding spectators be lifted,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines in the story.
The boys basketball team is reducing the number of practices over the Christmas/New Year’s break. But the holidays do provide a natural break.
“The boys basketball program is going to modify the practice schedule due to the later start date,” Rory Huff said. “We will practice Dec. 21 and 22 then Dec. 28 and 30 and back to five days a week starting Jan. 4. I’m very concerned about practice burnout.”
Wrestling coach David Daniels is also wary of the extended practice period before the Longhorns take the mat against opponents. He’s giving his wrestlers the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 1 off and may ease them back into practice the first full week of January.
“We will practice Monday through Wednesday next week,” he wrote in an email to the Roundup on Saturday. “We’ll probably give them one or two days off the first week back from break.”
Boys and girls basketball both feature identical 15-game schedules featuring 10 3A East Region games, two each against the other five teams in the region, and five non-region games.
The Longhorns tip off the season at home against Fountain Hills on Jan. 19 with the girls varsity at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity at 7:30.
They play at Camp Verde on Jan. 21 and at Benjamin Franklin on Jan. 23. Their other non-region opponents include at Arizona College Prep on Feb. 6 and at home against Round Valley on Feb. 20.
They open 3A East play at home against Winslow on Jan. 26 and close the regular season at Blue Ridge on Feb. 26.
The wrestling team opens a 14-dual match schedule at home against Eastmark at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20. There will be no tournaments or multi-team duals prior to the section tournament.
The Longhorns close the regular season at home against Coconino on Feb. 20.
