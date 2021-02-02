We got a return to normalcy last week when things like snowstorms were the biggest challenge for high school winter sports schedules.
It wasn’t the COVID-19 pandemic that’s wreaked havoc with school sports for the past year that was to blame for canceling or postponing all sports for the week.
No, it was the storm that dumped 20-something inches on Payson and surrounding areas on Jan. 25-26.
The boys and girls basketball teams saw all three scheduled games canceled or postponed and the wrestling team three scheduled matches postponed.
The boys and girls games postponed from Tuesday, Jan. 26 at home vs. Winslow and at Show Low on Friday, Jan. 29 have been added to the end of the schedule with Winslow visiting Payson at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 and the Horns traveling to Show Low at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on March 2.
Girls basketball
The virus and now the storm have combined to make things very challenging for the girls, who have played just one of the first five games on their schedule.
And they played well in that one game, beating host Camp Verde on Jan. 21.
They still have a chance to play a 13-game schedule, with 12 games remaining.
They’ll try to open 3A East play once again at Holbrook on Tuesday, Feb. 2, host Snowflake at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 and play at Arizona College Prep at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Boys basketball
The boys (0-3) have the same schedule as the girls but did play against Fountain Hills and Benjamin Franklin.
They return to action at 7:30 p.m. today at Holbrook, host Snowflake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 and play at Arizona College Prep at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Wrestling
Payson has wrestled three matches in the two weeks since the delayed season finally started on Jan. 20. But the Longhorns are still on track to complete their 14-match schedule with last week’s three postponements rescheduled.
Postponed were the Wednesday, Jan. 27 away contest at Snowflake, the Friday, Jan. 29 match at home against Cottonwood Mingus and the Saturday, Jan. 30 contest at Queen Creek American Leadership Academy.
They’ve been added to the schedule for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at QCALA, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Mingus at Wilson Dome and 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 5 at Snowflake.
The Longhorns (2-1) return to the mat for the first time since Saturday, Jan. 23 at home against Combs when they travel to Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. They host Poston Butte at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
Home parents only
The only spectators allowed at any school sporting event are parents of home athletes.
