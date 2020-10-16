Trent Winton scored three goals as Payson beat visiting Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep 5-2 in boys soccer at Rumsey Park on Wednesday night for its third straight win.
The Longhorns improved to 6-2 by completing a sweep of their two 2A Central Region games against the No. 10 Mustangs (4-3). Payson, No. 6 in Wednesday’s rankings, beat the Mustangs 5-0 in Scottsdale on Oct. 5.
Wednesday’s victory was Payson’s third in five days at Rumsey Park.
The Longhorns beat Camp Verde 5-4 in overtime on Saturday and got by Flagstaff Northland Prep 2-1 on Monday.
On Wednesday, Payson fell behind 1-0 early but Winton tied the score 24:31 into the game. Sophomore Joel Vanszile put the Longhorns ahead to stay 1:52 later.
Winton scored again at 31:35 and the junior recorded the hat trick less than two minutes later.
Easton Redford had two assists and scored the final goal for the home team midway through the second half before the visitors scored the game’s final goal at 76:07.
Francisco Lopez, Mike Dominguez and Esgar Reyes had one assist each. Jesus Hernandez played in goal.
The Longhorns look to keep rolling when they host Eagar Round Valley (1-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
