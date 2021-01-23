Payson won eight of the 14 weight classes to beat host Winslow 40-36 in wrestling on Friday night, Jan. 22.
The Division 4 Bulldogs led 24-0 after a pin and three forfeit victories at the first four weights, but the Division 3 Longhorns reeled off seven consecutive triumphs to go ahead 34-24.
Gage Thomas, who finished fourth in last year's Division 4 state meet, stopped the bleeding for Winslow with a fall at 195 before Soto Sellis clinched the victory with a first-period pin at 220 pounds.
Payson won seven of the 10 contested weights with four pins — Toby Gressley (138), Nick Dimbat (170), Travis Christianson (182) and Sellis. Ayden Ormand (152) won by major decision and Troy Daniels (145) and Adrian Zeferino (160) by decision.
The Longhorns host Combs at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. JV action starts at noon. Only parents of Payson wrestlers are allowed to attend. KRIM-FM will stream the match live on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!