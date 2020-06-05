Anxious and hopeful, the members of the Main Street Guild met on June 1 to offer both a service to the community and an economic boost to Rim Country businesses at the Fourth of July fireworks.
Usually, the Town of Payson invites the community and visitors to set up a canopy, pull out a lunch and hang out all day before the 9 p.m. show. This year, because of COVID-19, the town will not offer its usual games and entertainment during the day. This opened up opportunities for the Main Street businesses.
“Everybody lost money on Corona,” said Mary Hanson of the OxBow Saloon.
When the Guild found out the town would hold its annual fireworks display, but provide no games or entertainment, leadership reached out to the town to see what was possible.
The new events committee, The Main Street Mafia headed up by Mary Hanson, took the lead cooking up the idea of a pop-up fair complete with food, entertainment, arts and crafts.
The fair would use Main Street businesses as host properties. The town would no co-sponsor the event, so they have no liability.
Town staff supported the idea, now the Mafia needs help finding local vendors by June 12, especially when space is limited.
“The goal is to make all vendors local,” said Hanson.
Businesses will offer their private property to vendors to set up booths that respect fire codes and social distancing guidelines.
The Mafia plans on the Fourth of July fair to run for four days, starting Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5.
The fair will start at noon every day, but individual businesses set the closing hours.
The town sent representatives from all the departments affected by this fair to weigh in on what could be a well-attended event as officials in the Valley and White Mountains have cancelled their fireworks shows.
Courtney Spawn, parks, recreation and tourism director, offered to help promote “a map of vendors.”
“We’re going to have a sub(menu) on the website on other things to do that weekend,” she said adding the fair to the lineup of things to do would be simple.
Spawn also offered to send the Mafia a list of the vendors that usually participate on the Fourth of July to start the process of matching businesses to vendors.
Trever Fleetham, the town’s liaison with the Guild, reminded the businesses vendors must “comply with the guidelines” that includes, no impeding traffic or blocking sidewalks, the Parks Department staff or the fire department.
Vince Palandri, Payson Fire Department’s fire code official, would inspect all vendors to make sure the guidelines are followed. He then suggested vendors keep their set up simple to avoid fire code and accessibility issues and “if the canopy is over 450 feet, it needs a permit.”
“An electrical cord draped across something,” could prove a problem, said Palandri, as an example.
The businesses supported the fair idea but had concerns about parking and restroom capacity.
Town staff confirmed no extra parking will be provided and no shuttles to the high school parking lot, either.
Hanson has plans to put up Little Stinker porta-potties on her property.
She also plans all sorts of entertainment with the reenactment group performing, plus “games for free.”
Since the Oxbow has so much outdoor space in the back patio, Hanson plans to set up some local vendors there.
But Minette Hart, the leader of the Guild reminded everyone, “this is a private thing.”
All vendors must have liability insurance, or it is the businesses’ responsibility.
