If you are an essential worker or 65 and older and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, sign up for a mass drive-thru vaccination event to be held this weekend in Payson.
The Gila County Health Department and Command Solutions 4, in partnership with the Arizona National Guard, will host a vaccination event Feb. 20-21.
"Our goal is to administer 2,000 COVID-19 Moderna vaccines to the residents of Gila County," said Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County health.
This vaccination clinic is for those in Group 1A and 1B, and any 65 and older resident of Gila County.
"If you are not a resident of Gila County or prove part-time residency, your appointment will be cancelled prior to the event and you will be turned away at the point of registration," he said.
This clinic will be held at the Payson High School football field from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 20-21, 409 W. Longhorn Road.
How to register:
Pre-register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VacEvent_Payson. Once you complete the survey, you will receive an invitation beginning Tuesday morning.
Starting Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the county will open a call center to assist those residents unfamiliar with computers to make appointments. Call 928-402-8888 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. If you receive a message that the phone line is disconnected, all eight phone lines are busy. Hang up and try again in a few minutes.
