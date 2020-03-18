The Tonto Apache Tribe is committed to the health and safety of the community. On Wednesday, the Tribal Council approved an emergency declaration because of COVID-19.
With the signing of the resolution, all tribal enterprises are closed for a minimum of two weeks beginning at 5 p.m. March 19.
This will include the gymnasium, tribal headquarters, hotel and casino and TGO.
All Tonto Apache Tribal government and enterprise team members will be on paid leave and will continue to receive benefits.
The Tribal Market may remain open as a drive-thru only with gas available for purchase by credit card only.
Contact John Giles 800-777.7529 x5600 with any questions.
