On Saturday, Jan. 16, the MHA Foundation will host a COVID-19 saliva testing blitz at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MHA has already hosted two successful testing blitzes and a vaccination clinic at the church at 913 S. Ponderosa in Payson.
MHA and the church will partner with both the state and county health departments, the National Guard and Arizona State University to man the testing site.
Those who take part never have to leave their car. The test is self administered. Participants receive results in 48 to 72 hours.
ASU partnered with MHA in November to provide this saliva test, which it will provide again on Saturday.
“Our desire to do this has been precipitated by the school’s desire to reopen next week,” said Jennifer Smith, MHA board member.
The Payson Unified School District has announced it will return to in-person classes on Jan. 19.
The district announced about two-thirds of its teaching staff have received a vaccination. None of the students been vaccinated.
Since Arizona now has the fastest rate of spread in the country, testing provides a way to identify and isolate active cases to slow the spread.
MHA asks those interested in a test to pre-register on the Arizona Department of Health’s website at: https://bit.ly/2K8AcCW.
Scroll down to the date, time and location of the test.
Anyone who took a saliva test in November will already have an account.
Heber-Overgaard event
There will also be COVID-19 testing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Heber-Overgaard Fire Department, 2061 Lumber Valley Road.
There is no out-of-pocket cost, but registration is required. North Country HealthCare is hosting the event.
Call 928.524.2851 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!