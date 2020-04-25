The MHA Foundation has vowed to buy Gila County the serology equipment needed to determine if someone has developed antibodies for the coronavirus.
“Our goal is to do whatever we can to help people feel comfortable and secure in the community,” said Kenny Evans, the chair of the MHA Foundation.
Widespread use of the test can not only show how widespread the virus has become, but help gauge risk in reopening the economy, taking care of quarantined people at home and a host of other decisions.
“It’s really all about testing, testing, testing,” said Josh Beck, in charge of the Gila County Health Department’s response to COVID-19.
Beck said having a screening tool in Payson “would mean we would have a much better idea of the true incidence and prevalence of COVID-19 up there, and that could help us inform our testing.”
Evans, the former mayor of Payson, said the MHA Foundation chipped in because it has the funds to purchase the equipment.
“We want to set up drive-by testing where people don’t even get out of their cars,” Evans said. “Before they get home, there will be a text message with the results of their test.”
Beck said, “If they can provide the testing for free, and Banner Hospital or Dr. (Alan) Michaels will work with us at the site and staff, we will certainly coordinate the POD from our experience with our last few POD exercises.”
Medical experts say antibody tests represent the best way to track the spread of the virus in the community.
Beck said the antibody test machine could cost up to $60,000 and will require an experienced tech to operate. It can produce results within 45 minutes, but a 15-minute test is in the works. The antibody testing will help determine how widespread the virus has become.
The testing machine “is still a big variable,” said Beck.
“The most important part about the testing machine is it cuts down on the time of transporting the tests elsewhere and gives a person that feeling that they can go get tested and have an answer in the same visit,” he said.
Beck explained the antibody test requires a pin prick of the finger. They then smear the blood on an index like card. The machine then tests for antibodies that show a person has been exposed, even if they showed no symptoms.
“Some machines can process 24 to 48 tests at a time,” said Beck.
AHCCCS, Medicare and private insurance will cover the cost of the test. The county would likely cover the cost for the uninsured.
The county has limited resources to pay for testing. However, the most recent stimulus package adopted by the Senate last week may provide additional help to boost testing. Health experts say the key to reopening the economy lies in a major increase in testing capacity, both the swabs for active infections and the antibody testing.
“The first round of federal funding was for PPE (personal protective equipment) and this new funding is for testing,” said Beck.
Beck has a $14 test in mind that he says most insurance will cover.
The MHA Foundation also plans to provide test kits.
“We’re prepared to order thousands of serum tests,” said Evans.
First responders are at the top of MHA’s test kit list.
“We are going to bring in… kits have them available to first responders to make sure we have the services we need,” he said.
MHA also has a plan for providing a tech to run the machine.
“This also helps with our contact tracing as positive tests are reported quicker, and that can hopefully cut down on the amount of close contacts a person might have,” said Beck.
