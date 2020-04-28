The Rim Country Middle School student government didn’t let a virus interrupt school spirit, they hosted a virtual spirit week online in mid April.
“We wanted the students to know that even being home bound we are still united and still the amazing RCMS (students) that we are at school,” said Brinna Hall, student body president.
With the support of the RCMS advisor and administration, STUGO launched the virtual spirit week campaign on Facebook and asked for pictures from each day.
Along with the pictures of happy faces came messages about the changes in the student’s life.
Lizzy White, all smiles in her picture with her brother Easton for pajama/bed head Tuesday, enjoyed spirit week, but missed her old life.
“The spirit week was a good reminder that just because we aren’t actually going to school, I can make the best of it and have school spirit,” she said, but it’s still difficult.
“I am OK staying at home but I don’t really like it… because I don’t get to socialize in person as often as I normally do,” she said.
With her family Lizzy keeps up her spirits by, “working out every day, going on runs and bike rides with my family, getting better at sports I play, hiking, painting, and spending quality time with my family.”
Addie Parker, reading for What are you Reading Wednesday, appreciated the virtual spirit week.
“It makes me feel a lot better about the situation. Yes, I believe it really did,” she said.
Otherwise, Addie feels “OK, maybe not the best about it.”
Overall, she’s “pretty good at home,” but she misses “my friends, the rest of my family and more.”
Brinna feels good about the results of the week.
“It’s been lots of fun seeing the students participate,” she said.
