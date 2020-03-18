WW stops public gatherings
WW Arizona is discontinuing public gatherings until April 4. Services are still available online, sign up for webinars now at www.wwaz.com/webinars; to receive a weekly motivational text, text the words "weekly text" to 602-833-7050; for a supportive call from a Coach by appointment, call 602-248-0303.
For additional help call 602-248-0303 or email info@weightwatchersaz.com.
No Libertarian Party meeting
The Gila County Libertarian Party meeting set for 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, is been cancelled. For details visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
