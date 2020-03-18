Payson, AZ (85541)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.