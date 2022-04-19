Although it is on the Tonto Apache Reservation, the new Tonto Apache primary care clinic is open to all.
“Health care will be offered to the entire Rim Country community,” said Tonto Apache Tribal Chair Calvin Johnson.
The clinic was started in part with Coronavirus Recovery Funds received during the COVID pandemic.
The team at the health clinic consists of a nurse practitioner, an LVN, phlebotomist and receptionist. Michelle Johnson, director of operations, has an extensive background in health care and knowledge of the community’s needs.
Steve Borak, an RN/NP, commutes from the Valley.
“There is always a nurse practitioner on site and our appointments run about 1.5 hours each.”
The goal is to have the patient call in for an appointment and see the practitioner that day or the next day. There are also dedicated time slots for tribal members and employees. All patients, from children to the elderly, are seen.
The clinic has point of care lab testing machines such as modern PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) rapid diagnostic testing equipment to do labs, blood work, drug testing, comprehensive testing and diagnostics. The tribe has a grant in process to work with people with post residual effects of COVID, those who have long-term heart and lung issues.
Early in the pandemic, the tribe contacted the Gila County Health Department to get ready for COVID test kits and vaccinations for the tribe and employees.
They received Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Indian Health Service for the tribal members, but what about the employees who are not members of the tribe? At first, they denied the request to give them vaccines. Finally, approval was granted and all tribal members and employees who wanted to be tested and to receive a vaccine could get one.
Phlebotomist Peggy Hahnah said, “Everyone is tested for COVID before they are seen.”
Chair Johnson said, “We will be doing our own in-house specimen testing. So, patients will be able to get results quickly.”
Medical Director, Dr. John Shufeldt, created Shared Mission, a Native American and Alaska Native owned management consulting company that works only with tribal health programs across the U.S. to help tribes and tribal health programs create a framework of operations that allows them to deliver cost effective, high-quality health systems that are tailored to meet their needs.
According to Cheryl Martinez, benefits director coordinator, the clinic plans to have agreements with insurance companies, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans programs. At this time, non-tribal members can be seen on a cash basis and can request reimbursement from their insurance companies.
The Tonto Apache Tribe and the people in the community can look forward to increased health care in Rim Country.
The Tonto Apache Health Clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday.
To schedule an appointment, call 928-472-3906.
