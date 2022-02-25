Some 17,000 Gila County residents have contracted COVID since the pandemic began — and a third of them will likely suffer long-term side effects, including fatigue, brain fog and other problems.
Fortunately, researchers have finally started to unravel the causes and potential treatment for the symptoms that may come on months after recovery from the initial infection.
That’s good news for Gila County, which has suffered one of the highest infection and death rates in the state, thanks to a low vaccination rate. The virus remains widespread in the county, according to weekly test results.
However, only half of county residents have had even one shot, with just a trickle of 32 additional shots administered daily, according to the state department of health services.
The fatality rate in Gila County since the start of the pandemic stands at 647 per 100,000, compared to a statewide average of 386 per 100,000. Doctors say the county’s high death rate reflects low vaccination rates and an elderly population — as well as many uninsured residents without regular access to medical care.
After receiving millions in federal pandemic assistance, the county has largely failed to convince most residents to get vaccinated and boosted.
The most recent national studies have detected several factors that increase the odds someone who recovers from an initial infection will develop Long COVID. A study published in the journal Cell found roughly 37% of people develop some of the 20 symptoms of Long COVID.
This suggests perhaps 6,000 of the 17,000 county residents who have recovered from infection will likely develop some of the 20 symptoms of Long COVID, according to a study of 200 people published in the scientific journal Cell — regardless of whether the initial illness was serious.
The study mirrored the results of three other published studies that compared people who developed Long COVID with both those who’d never been infected and those who had recovered from infection without any other long-term effects.
The study published in Cell identified four factors that increase the odds someone will develop Long COVID, which includes symptoms like breathlessness, fatigue, confusion, depression, mental health issues, heart problems and other lingering medical conditions. Many people with Long COVID also had higher than normal levels of proteins associated with disrupted sleep/wake cycles and low levels of the stress hormone cortisol.
The risk factors for Long COVID in the studies include:
• High levels of the virus in the initial infection.
• The presence of certain auto-antibodies, suggesting the virus may prompt the immune system to attack other cells in the body. The same thing happens in conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
• Re-activation of the Epstein-Barr virus, which often infects people when they’re young but then remains dormant in their system for decades. The re-activation of this virus is also thought to be the chief cause of chronic fatigue syndrome.
• Type 2 diabetes, which makes both the initial infection and the long-term fallout more serious.
The Cell study involved researchers from the Institute for Systems Biology, the University of Washington, the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and others.
Researchers followed the progress of 209 people infected with the coronavirus in 2020 and 2021. Some were hospitalized while others never developed serious illness. The researchers followed the group through the initial infection and then again two or three months later.
Some 37% had three or more symptoms several months later. Another 24% had at least one symptom. About 40% had no symptoms. About 95% had one of the four risk factors. Two-thirds produced the auto-antibodies, suggesting the long-term symptoms had elements of an autoimmune disease.
The researchers checked the findings against a group of 100 other patients with mild symptoms as well as 457 healthy people.
The findings underscore the value of early testing and treatment — even for people with mild symptoms. New antiviral treatments can sharply reduce the viral loads if given early in the course of the disease — as well as preventing hospitalization or death in about 90% of cases.
The findings also underscore the value of getting vaccinated and boosted, since the vaccines generally reduce lower viral loads, even in people who suffer breakthrough infections. Such breakthrough infections have become more common with Omicron.
In Arizona, the unvaccinated have four times the risk of getting infected, 24 times the risk of hospitalization and 58 times the risk of dying from COVID 19, according to statistics from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The state numbers show that the virus is still mostly killing older adults and people with pre-existing medical conditions. However, unvaccinated younger people are mostly the ones spreading the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!