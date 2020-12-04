Earlier this year, the Gila County Health and Emergency Services Department received a $1.6 million state grant for a variety of costs associated with its COVID-19 response: salaries; the purchase of test kits; and hiring support staff.
The county contracted Command Solutions 4 to provide support staff. The contract was for $442,000, to continue through Feb. 28, 2022.
Michael O’Driscoll, director of the county’s health department, asked on Dec. 1 for the Gila County Board of Supervisors to increase the contract amount with Command Solutions 4 to $882,000, meaning more than half of the $1.6 million Arizona Department of Health Services grant will go to the provider.
“Our response to COVID-19 is trending to be a long-term event that will require extended staffing of many positions in the incident command structure that are not typically funded,” O’Driscoll told the BOS. “Additionally, Health & Emergency Management has the upcoming challenge to hopefully plan mass vaccinations of all Gila County residents when and if a COVID-19 vaccination is approved for distribution,” he added.
O’Driscoll said the new allocation to Command Solutions 4 was needed to meet the grant requirements and continue his department’s current public health prevention work.
The added funds would be used to assemble a recovery phase work group and develop a plan to ensure compliance with state and local health ordinances and orders on COVID-19 by food establishments, large venues, hotel/motels, swimming pools, children’s camps, day care centers, museums, parks, businesses and schools.
