The Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA) has postponed its April 25 banquet, given the current and projected status of the COVID-19 virus.
The group expects rescheduling the event to early August.
MSA members will contact individuals and companies that have already made reservations and/or payments.
"On behalf of the MSA members, we sincerely appreciate your support and look forward to another fantastic banquet, just a few months later this year," said Jake Swartwood, MSA president.
When a new date is determined, it will posted on msapayson.org and the MSA Facebook page.
The MSA is celebrating its 28th year of supporting wildlife, conservation and youth throughout Rim Country.
"We value community support and look forward to many more years of working together to enhance our quality of life," Swartwood said.
