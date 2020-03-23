The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division reminds customers that all MVD office visits require an appointment. Only services that have to be done in person are available. This does not apply to authorized third-party providers.
To reduce the number of people who may require office visits, Gov. Doug Ducey last week issued an executive order extending the driver license expiration date by six months for anyone whose license expires between March 1 and Sept. 1.
To make an appointment, customers should call the statewide service number at 602-712-2700 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Besides setting up appointments, MVD agents will determine if a customer can get their MVD service online and assist. More than two-thirds of MVD services are available at ServiceArizona.com.
For more information: azdot.gov/mvd
