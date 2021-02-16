“No! Close the door!”
Too late, Bear burst by my father’s leg and barged through the storm door.
The puppy I’d gotten from the Humane Society charged into the pasture, chasing a herd of cows over the hill.
I’d named the chow/terrier mix Bear for his fuzzy, polar bear coat – but I should have called him Houdini, given his skill at escape.
Frantic that Bear would end up on the busy road alongside the family farm in Alabama, my mother slapped together a peanut butter sandwich to lure him close enough to grab.
But barely a minute after disappearing over the horizon, Bear reappeared – this time with an angry bull and several cows in hot pursuit.
Bear outran the bull – then skidded to a halt for the sandwich, as though that’s what he’d planned all along.
One escape after another
I gotta tell you – the boy with the droopy right ear tip kept escaping. I was never going to have a dog – too much responsibility. And Bear proved the point – always looking for an escape.
On one cross-country trip, Houdini, ugh, Bear, got past me and slipped through an open door on the second story of a motel on a very busy road. I lured him back with treats at the curb.
On a different trip, he escaped at a gas station next to a major freeway late at night and bolted back behind the business. Fortunately, he ran into a very large piece of property with a large building in the distance and lush green lawns and mature trees all around. I barely corralled him before he reached the road.
On another occasion, he snuck out an open door and ran across the road to harangue the neighbor’s dogs. That time, I hid around the corner of the fence and waited for him to come yapping into range.
Not afraid to get dirty
When he couldn’t find an open door — he’d work for it: Bear was also a digger.
He tunneled under the gate and fence in my Linden then Star Valley homes so often I ended up burying fences several inches and pouring concrete. Then he chewed and squeezed his way through a dryer vent, only to end up stuck under the house.
Never thought I’d remember those days fondly. Funny how life goes.
Blindness didn’t stop him
Cataracts eventually stole Bear’s eyesight, but he still loved our daily walks and hikes. Even after he developed arthritis, he still loved to hike and walk although I had to cut the distance to keep him from hobbling around the house the rest of the day.
Brave unless it thunders
Not sure he was so eager to escape. You wouldn’t think Bear was a brave dog. Thunderstorms made him pace and pant and tremble like a leaf. But I often told him how proud I was of his bravery living every day of his later years in the dark with a wagging tail. I couldn’t have handled blindness with such dignity.
Quality of life
In recent weeks, he began to shake and pant even on sunny days. He’d pace for eight hours at a stretch, bumping into walls and furniture.
I could hardly bear to watch him. The vet had prescribed some pills several years ago – but they turned his legs to jelly, so I couldn’t bear to drug him.
Still, between his episodes — he seemed to love life.
Finally, I got him into the vet – thinking they might have something to help.
A veterinarian staff member came out to take Bear inside, leaving me stuck in the car because of COVID-19 restrictions.
My phone rang a few minutes later with the news I’d dreaded.
“I’m recommending euthanasia,” she said.
Reality hit me hard.
I thought of saying, “no,” to keep him with me as long as possible. But I thought of his blind, ceaseless pacing and it broke my heart.
Somehow, I said yes.
Saying goodbye
They led me to a blanket on concrete outside of the building (COVID-19 restrictions). They brought Bear to me and left us alone to say our goodbyes. When they returned, they shaved a spot on his back leg. He jumped when she put the cold alcohol prep pad on his skin, but I kept him steady. She administered a sedative and he quickly relaxed as I whispered to him.
After a final shot, his body soon went limp in my arms.
She told me I had done the right thing. I still don’t know.
Making a commitment
Tears fell down my checks as I made the short drive home to my other dog, Bailey, an Australian shepherd mix rescue I found in the shelter in Pinetop-Lakeside. I got her to ease Bear’s separation anxiety every time I left for work. I didn’t think I could handle two dogs. It turned out to be the second best decision I ever made.
Funny thing – before Bear, I didn’t think I could commit to a dog. I like my freedom – and the ability to hop in a car for a trip without worrying about pets.
I was wrong. Bear showed me I could commit.
That fluffy little puppy stole my heart and never let it go.
And it’s breaking now.
It doesn’t help at all that I knew it was coming.
But I guess love and loss balance out in the end.
Final escape
So I just tell myself that my poor, blind, hobbling friend finally found that open door.
Bear made one final escape.
I’m hoping he found his way over the Rainbow Bridge.
And that they have cows – but no bulls.
And peanut butter sandwiches.
