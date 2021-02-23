Monica Henderson and her husband, Jason Fogel, opened Copper State Tax & Accounting in Payson last September.
They offer personal and small business tax services. “Making Taxes Easy” is their motto.
“We work together,” Henderson said of her and her husband.
Yes, right alongside Oliver.
Oliver doesn’t work on taxes. He can’t because he’s a French bulldog.
“I bring my Frenchy to work every day because he’s in training to be a therapy dog,” Henderson said. “Once the pandemic is over, we’re going to make hospital visits.”
They got Oliver after the recent death of their beloved golden retriever.
“He likes to make people happy,” she said.
The couple has six grown children and will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer.
Henderson started as a licensed tax preparer in Monterey, Calif. in 1998. She moved to Phoenix and she and her husband opened North Phoenix Tax & Accounting in 2005.
They moved to Payson in 2017 for health reasons and because they just love the location.
“I loved coming here as a teenager in Phoenix,” Henderson said. “We love the community and the small town (vibe). I love helping people with small businesses.”
They opened a Payson office at 814 N. Beeline in September 2020, changing the name from North Phoenix Tax and Accounting to Copper State Tax & Accounting. Henderson was working from home and commuting to the Phoenix office twice a week early in the transition to Payson.
They’re moving into a new office space because the first location is on the second floor of the building, creating problems for some clients with difficulty climbing the stairs.
The new first floor space is at 900-A N. Beeline Hwy. in the Swiss Village.
A ribbon-cutting grand opening ceremony is set for noon on March 9.
Henderson, who lists horses and quilting along with French Bulldogs as some of her favorite pastimes, said COVID-19 has created challenges. Their employees and clients wear masks.
In-office consultations are available by appointment. Copper State Tax & Accounting also offers virtual Zoom meetings.
Henderson said she’s happy to have been able to help some clients in this tough time.
“It’s been challenging making sure we follow the health requirements,” she said. “It’s also been challenging watching successful clients lose their businesses or have reduced revenue.
“But I’ve also been able to help clients secure loans, etc. I actually got busier somewhat because some who hadn’t filed tax returns wanted to so they could get the stimulus payments.”
And she’s hoping to help more people in the future.
“I’m looking forward to serving the community of Payson and helping them with their tax and business needs,” Henderson said.
Visit their website at CopperStateTax.com, call 602-410-9290 or email Monica at monica@copperstatetax.com.
(1) comment
Thank you Jeff!
