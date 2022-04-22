The long, heartening decline in new COVID cases has reversed itself in Gila County, which has the second highest infection rate in the state and a death rate 66% above the state average.
Gila County’s infection rate rose to 19 per 100,000 as a daily average in the past two weeks, an increase of 109%. That’s behind adjacent Pinal County, with an infection rate of 30 per 100,000 — a nearly 400% increase in the past two weeks.
Fortunately, even in places where the infection rate has climbed — including a 900% increase in La Paz County — total cases have declined dramatically since the peak at the end of January. At the end of January, Arizona health officials were reporting nearly 15,000 cases per day. That number is now down to about 400.
Moreover, the hospitalization rate in Gila County continues to decline.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 1 in 4 Arizona residents have been infected and nearly 30,000 Arizonans have died.
Still, epidemiologists are concerned about the spread of a new Omicron variant — B.2. The new strain appears to spread even faster than the highly contagious B.1 Omicron strain. So far, it seems no more likely to land people in the hospital — especially if they’re vaccinated. Disease experts noted that the virus may be more widespread than the official numbers suggest, since more people now rely on in-home tests — which may not be reported in the official numbers kept by the Centers for Disease Control.
Poorly vaccinated counties like Gila County continue to suffer higher rates of hospitalization and death than areas with higher vaccination rates. The new strains are more likely to cause infections in people who have been vaccinated or recovered from earlier strains — but the shots still provide very strong protection against serious illness. That’s especially true if you’ve had a third or even a fourth booster shot.
Statewide, 61% of residents are vaccinated, including 86% of those older than 65. In Gila County, only 74% of those older than 65 are fully vaccinated.
This largely accounts for Gila County’s high death rate. Statewide since the start of the pandemic, the death rate stands at 415 per 100,000. In Gila County, it’s 687, which is 66% higher than the state average.
So far, the new COVID surge is worst in the Northeast. The new omicron strain is the main factor, but the abandonment mask mandates and the resumption of normal activity may also be contributing.
Other nations that relied heavily on shutdowns, testing, lockdowns and travel restrictions in Asia are having their worst-ever surge in new cases – most notably China. The Chinese relied heavily on lockdowns and mass testing. China has a vaccination rate of 88%, but the home-grown Sinovac vaccine based on a conventional vaccine technology has proven much less effective against Omicron than the mRNA Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in use in the US.
In the US, reported COVID cases have risen by 39% as a daily average in the past two weeks. Puerto Rico has had the worst surge – with a 216% increase to 37 cases per 100,000. But Washington D.C. the US Virgin Islands, Michigan and Pennsylvania have all seen cases more than double in the past two weeks.
The US continues to report about 38,000 new cases daily and about 500 deaths. Worldwide, the tally comes to 820,000 new cases daily and 3,000 deaths – although studies in Africa, India and elsewhere suggest the true infection rate and death toll are much higher worldwide.
Studies show that the unvaccinated are still twice as likely to get infected and 10 times more likely to die compared to the unvaccinated.
The trends have prompted health officials to redouble their efforts to convince people to get fully vaccinated – and then get a booster shot four months after the second shot.
One study concluded that the vaccines prevented 140,000 deaths in the US as of May 2021, according to an estimate by the RAND Corporation. The total number of US deaths has nearly doubled since that time – which means the vaccines have by now saved more than 300,000 lives in the US alone.
The federal government recommends that anyone over 60 should now get an additional booster shot, at least four months after the first booster. The boosters provide strong extra protection both for people who have had two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They also provide excellent additional protection for people who have recovered from an infection with an earlier strain.
The recommendation is based on the success of a fourth-shot in Israel in protecting older people, who are those most at risk of serious illness or death if they get COVID.
Getting fully vaccinated and boosted remains the best protection from the virus, with even severe shutdowns, lockdowns and mask mandates of limited value in the face of the new, far more infectious strains.
Health officials warn that yet another COVID surge comes at a bad moment, with the expiration of federal funding for free vaccines and testing.
The US Congress this week will return to a proposal to fund another $10 billion in COVID relief – this package focusing on continuing the free tests, shots and treatments have proved effective up until now. The package does not at this writing include another $5 billion proposed to fund international vaccination efforts. Health officials argue that new, more dangerous variants will continue to develop in areas of the world with extremely low vaccination rates – as was the case with omicron.
Money for home tests and antiviral treatments remain critical. Early treatment with several new antiviral drugs can reduce the risk of serious illness by 70%. However, people without insurance or high deductibles often delay testing and treatment, according to numerous studies. As a double blow, the number of people without insurance will likely surge now that additional federal medical insurance coverage is expiring.
Gila County remains heavily dependent on state and federal health programs, due to a high poverty rate. Moreover, a higher percentage of the population has no medical insurance at all compared to state and national averages.
(4) comments
Paul Frommelt - You would know. You use misinformation and misleading comments to manipulate public opinion regularly. Your Payson famous for censorship and blocking any real TRUE discourse. Cancel culture is your operative .
Dave - IT is good to know you have NO concern for others. Empathy - Sacrifice - Sympathy- and caring for your neighbors, brothers and sisters is missing from you moral compass. Selfish polarized Politics is all you measure everything by. Sad
Let's keep the panic going. Get tested every time you get a sniffle or sore throat! I wonder how many flu cases we actually had over the years (till 2020) if we had all gotten tested every time we weren't feeling well! I guess, it still makes the "news"!
Wow shots 💉💉boosters more boosters / 💉💉🦠get as many boosters or shots as you want it’s your right but it’s my right Not To just like the Mask Mandate on airlines it’s my right now thank the Lord 🙏🇺🇸 Not to Mask 😷 up .
