Arizona adopted a set of restrictions to sharply limit future efforts to slow the spread of COVID — or any other potentially lethal virus.
Gov. Doug Ducey this week signed several bills to bar vaccine requirements and mask mandates in the future — despite the accumulated evidence that those measures proved effective in limiting the death toll of COVID.
The host of new restrictions on the public health response comes as the virus stages yet another comeback nationally — with the new, more-infectious Omicron variant prompting a 53% increase in cases in the past two weeks as a daily average. Fortunately, the death toll continues to decline — down 32% to 363 a day — thanks to the protective effect of the vaccines and recovery from a previous infection. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that half of the U.S. population has recovered from an infection and 66% are fully vaccinated — but not necessarily boosted.
Arizona’s more vulnerable, due to a lower vaccination rate — especially in places like Gila County.
Arizona cases continue to decline — down 35% in the past two weeks, with a daily average of 340 new cases and four new deaths per day.
After a couple of weeks with the highest infection rate in the state, cases in Gila County have declined by about 90% as a daily average and deaths by 25%. Hospitalizations have risen 16%. The county’s still averaging about one new case per day. An estimated 25% of residents have recovered from an infection.
Apache County’s still struggling, with a 54% increase in new cases to nine per day. However, hospitalizations and deaths are down about 75%. Most of the deaths and hospitalizations are now in the non-reservation portions of the county — which has a much lower vaccination rate.
Navajo County’s also experiencing a surge, especially in the poorly vaccinated areas of the White Mountains. The county’s reporting an 81% increase in new cases to about seven per day. Fortunately, hospitalizations are down 49% and deaths down 85%. Studies show that although Omicron is more likely to cause a breakthrough infection in people who have been vaccinated or recovered from an earlier infection, vaccines still dramatically reduce the odds of serious illness when a breakthrough infection does occur.
The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration now both recommend everyone get a booster shot four months after their second shot. People over 60 should get an additional booster shot four months later.
The legislature considered more than a dozen bills to limit public health measures in response to a resurgence of COVID or the emergence of some other dangerous virus. Ducey signed two of them into law this week and several others previously.
HB 2489 prevents any level of government funded by taxpayers from requiring anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The measure will presumably prevent the COVID vaccine from ever being added to the list of required school vaccinations. It leaves private businesses free to impose vaccination requirements on their employees.
A second bill — HB 2616 — bars any school or government agency from requiring a face covering for anyone under the age of 18 without the written permission of the student’s parent.
Studies elsewhere have shown that consistently enforced mask mandates in schools reduced transmission of the virus by about 25%, preventing the spread of the virus from schools back into the community.
Public health officials have opposed both measures, saying vaccine mandates and mask mandates were two of the most effective tools in preventing the spread of the COVID virus.
The bill includes an exception for health care facilities that receive government funding.
The two bills passed on a straight party-line vote, with Rim Country’s representatives all voting in support, including Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff), Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) and Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson).
Bill sponsor Rep. Jake Hoffman hailed the signing as “a great day for medical freedom in Arizona.”
Dr. Mary Ellen Rimsza, head of the chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians, said “it ties the hands of public health officials.”
Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, worried that the bar on vaccinations and mask mandates could endanger the public and children when it comes to the response to not only COVID, but any future airborne virus.
“Ironically, a bill like this could end up sending kids home more frequently,” Humble told The Arizona Republic.
Still awaiting action in the House is SB 1567, which would require any business that requires employees to get a vaccine to include an exception for “sincerely held” religious, moral or ethical beliefs. In addition, HB 2086 would block the state from ever requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students — even if the FDA approves a vaccine as it has for things like measles, mumps, rubella and polio. That bill is awaiting action by the Senate.
Ducey has already also signed HB 2107, which prevents cities and counties from ordering business closures during an emergency — whether it’s a fire or a disease outbreak. Meanwhile, HB 2507 would prevent the state from barring in-person religious services in any future outbreak of a dangerous airborne virus.
