Dr. Judith Hunt from the Payson Christian Clinic stands in front of the gold stars that represent Rim Country residents who have died from COVID. She’s afraid another surge will come and the government has stopped providing free testing for those without insurance.
New strains of COVID continue to cause a surge of new cases in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties — including many people who have either been vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.
Experts blame the two latest strains of the Omicron virus, which have proved far better at re-infecting people than earlier strains — including people who have been fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations and deaths have been rising much more slowly.
The federal Centers for Disease Control now recommends a second booster shot for people older than 60 — more to reduce the odds of serious illness than to prevent infection altogether.
Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have suffered among the highest infection rates in the state as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Gila County has reported a 110% increase in infections to 61 per 100,000 — nearly twice the state average of 36 per 100,000.
Navajo County has a higher infection rate — about 73 per 100,000, but that’s an increase of just 1% in the past two weeks.
Apache County has the second highest infection rate in the state — 73 per 100,000 — just behind Yuma County’s 78 per 100,000. The Apache County rate has risen 32% in the past two weeks.
In Gila County, hospitalizations have risen 22%. Hospitalizations have actually fallen 7% in Navajo County and 2% in Apache County.
Death rates remain relatively high in all three counties — but still well below the peaks of previous waves. Statewide, the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 — which is about the same as in Navajo County. Gila County’s death rate remains twice the state average and Apache County comes in just behind that.
Shifts in the pandemic response have made the picture murky, with more people getting their initial diagnosis through a rapid test at home.
Most states — including Arizona — have dropped their public health emergency designations. Arizona has few restrictions in place. Travel, business and mixing of big groups of people have increased significantly. School is about to restart — with few restrictions in place.
Experts say the virus has now become entrenched — making it more “endemic” than pandemic.
The ever-more-infectious Omicron strains also appear less lethal.
Nonetheless, the virus has already killed about 200,000 Americans this year. Epidemiologists say the computer models of the behavior of the virus suggest COVID will probably settle in so that it kills perhaps 100,000 annually for the foreseeable future. People over 50 face the highest risk of serious illness and death — as they have from the start of the pandemic. The risk of dying from an infection doubles with roughly every eight years of age. People in their 80s are hundreds of times more likely to die from an infection than young adults.
So it’s looking like COVID will spread more easily than the flu with three times the death rate on into the future. It will likely remain among the top-10 causes of death in the country for the foreseeable future.
