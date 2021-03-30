Payson Event Center got an early start on a busy 2021 with a new rodeo over the weekend.
Cowboys and cowgirls competed to rope berths in the College National Finals Rodeo this summer as the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Grand Canyon Region Finals Rodeo stampeded into PEC on Saturday and Sunday.
It’s the first time Payson has hosted the rodeo, but town officials expect it to be an annual stop on the circuit. It was to debut in Payson last year, but COVID-19 canceled the college season.
The NIRA Grand Canyon Region Finals Rodeo normally takes place in Socorro, N.M. but that facility remains closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, so Payson served as host of the region finals this season.
An estimated 500 fans showed up on a crisp Saturday night, and another 300 or 400 enjoyed the action on a sunny Sunday afternoon with the temperature reaching 70 degrees.
The Grand Canyon Region includes college teams from Arizona and New Mexico, including the University of Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona University, Central Arizona College, Cochise College, New Mexico State and Mesalands CC in Tucumcari, N.M.
PEC Coordinator Lauren Moore said she began discussions with the NIRA Grand Canyon Region director three and a half years ago, so it was great to see it finally happen.
The next big rodeo in Payson is the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in May. That rodeo was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
