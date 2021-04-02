Embry Health opened a public drive-thru testing location Tuesday, March 30 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
Embry Health providers will test the public for COVID between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
The Payson United Methodist Church drive-thru testing location will offer no cost COVID-19 tests.
Embry Health recently joined with Sonora Quest Laboratories to get test results back in less than 24 hours on average.
To make an appointment at the Payson United Methodist Church testing site in Payson, visit EmbryHealth.com.
Embry Health operates the widest network of COVID-19 test locations in the state of Arizona.
In March 2020, CEO Raymond Embry saw the toll COVID-19 was taking on his community, so he pivoted resources from Embry Women’s Health clinic in Mesa and began offering free PCR COVID testing to the public. Today with over 1,000 employees and over 70 drive-thru sites spread throughout Arizona, Embry Health continues to provide free PCR COVID-19 testing, antibody testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and flu vaccinations to the public, regardless of their medical insurance access.
Find out more about Embry Health, including the variety of testing services and job opportunities, by visiting embryhealth.com or calling 480-376- 2170.
COVID-19 is at no cost for the patient, regardless of insurance status. However, the payer will be billed (insurance/HRSA).
