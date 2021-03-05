Payson closed the girls basketball season with a 59-43 loss at home against No. 3 Holbrook on Wednesday, March 3.
It was a makeup of a game postponed earlier this season.
The 16-point loss was much more competitive than a 71-26 game at Holbrook in Payson’s 3A East opener on Feb. 2.
McKayla Taylor scored 18 points for Payson, all over the final three quarters.
The Longhorns (1-12 overall, 0-10 3A East) simply could not get the offense rolling until the second half. Payson managed just four points in the second quarter after a nine-point opening stanza.
The Roadrunners (12-4, 8-2 3A East), who finished second in the 3A East behind No. 2 Snowflake (15-1, 10-0 3A East) led 32-13 at halftime and the home team outscored Holbrook 30-27 in the second half.
Trinity Glasscock and Emmy Whaley scored six points apiece. Autumn Lynch added five points and Kayla Cline four.
Autumn Cline and Crystal Waterman chipped in two points each.
Show Low 57, Payson 26The Longhorns lost at Show Low on Tuesday, March 2. No other details were available by press time.
The Cougars (10-9, 4-6 3A East) swept their two 3A East games with the Longhorns, winning 64-43 in Payson on Feb. 16.
