This week’s announcement by the Pac-12 that it’s postponing all fall sports until at least Jan. 1, 2021, means Arizona State’s football team won’t return for its annual week of practice and team bonding at Camp Tontozona east of Star Valley.
Well, ASU hadn’t made that official as of Wednesday, but fans won’t be watching the Sun Devils practice in Rim Country this year.
There’s talk of possibly playing football next spring. While that seems unlikely, if it happens, what are the chances the Devils visit Camp T to prepare for the season?
Not good.
One reason they make the trip annually is the escape from the brutal Valley August heat.
But the weather doesn’t get much better in Tempe than it will be in January or February when ASU would practice for a spring season.
The Sun Devils were to visit Camp T Aug. 4-8 but the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the closing of campus and other ASU facilities prevented that. Now the postponement of the season ends any chance the Devils will visit this year.
This marks the second time in three years that fans have been denied the chance to get an up close look at the Sun Devils at Camp T. The visit was canceled in 2018 because the new artificial turf field wasn’t completed in time.
ASU is working on a new indoor facility on campus that could threaten future trips to Camp T.
But the university committed a lot of money to upgrading the facility and installing the new turf field just two years ago, so it seems likely the Sun Devils plan to keep coming back to Rim Country whenever this COVID-19 pandemic is nothing but a memory.
