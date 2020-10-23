Coach Ben McDowell’s Wolves edged coach Ryan Diquattro’s Rattlers 14-13 in the Town of Payson Flag Football League’s 9-12 championship game at Rumsey Park on Oct. 14.
It marked the end of a different kind of season that kicked off on Aug. 31.
“The format was changed from a six vs. six to four vs. four,” said Payson Parks & Recreation Youth and Adult Sports Coordinator Justin Hewitt.
“This change allowed me to minimize the number of players on each team as well as getting more players involved from play to play. I eliminated the center position who would normally snap the ball between their legs to the quarterback. This was implemented to eliminate an extra person on the team having to touch the ball with our COVID situation in mind. Officials wore gloves and were instructed to wipe the ball down with an approved cleaning solution each play before spotting it on the line of scrimmage.”
Seventy-three kids on eight teams participated in three age divisions this season, with three teams in both the 5-6 and 9-12 divisions and two in the 7-8 division. The 5-6 and 7-8 divisions didn’t have a tournament and scores weren’t kept for games. Scores were also not kept for the 9-12 division until the final two weeks of the season to determine seeding for the tournament.
All spectators were encouraged to wear face coverings or practice physical distancing within the fenced area. Plastic bases were placed along the sidelines six feet apart to ensure proper distancing.
“My main goal this season was to provide a safe environment to recreate for everyone involved while developing fundamentals and sportsmanship. It is important for the community to have opportunities to get outside and exercise after being cooped up inside for so long. I’d like to thank the coaches, players and spectators for making this season possible.”
