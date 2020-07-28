No other facility in Rim Country has been hit as hard by COVID-19 than Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation.
On Thursday, the facility reported 88 COVID-19 cases so far. RCH has had 15 residents die from the virus, including three since its July 17 report, according to Tabitha Meyer, administrator at RCH.
“RCH reports daily to Gila County, the state and CDC,” Meyer said.
Among RCH residents, 17 actively have the virus; 25 have recovered and 15 have died. There are still five staff members with active cases and 25 have recovered. There are no reported COVID-19 deaths among the staff.
“Early precautions and protocols put into place in February, swiftly advanced and were implemented. Even after doing everything right, this virus became very aggressive in mid-June. While we report increased recovered cases for both residents and staff, it is the residents with underlying conditions who are affected more quickly and seriously,” Meyer said.
RCH has nurses at a resident’s bedside at end-of-life.
The two C19 units — “active” and “recovered” — remain separate from each other and the other units and rooms that are virus free.
“RCH frequently receives questions about our community room usage and reopening outpatient rehabilitation therapy. RCH will roll out a reopening plan at a future date, but will remain closed during the community peak,” Meyer said.
Continued education occurs daily and weekly. Staff members are screened prior to the start of each shift and at the end of each shift. The education and screening includes hand-washing instructions and demonstrations, pulse oximetry testing and screening questions. Anyone with questionable screening responses is sent home. Any staff showing signs or symptoms is not permitted to work and is instructed to get tested, she said.
All RCH staff members are required to wear masks while in the facility. Any direct care staff also wears additional personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves and face shields when working with all residents. Staff is instructed on wearing masks and social distancing when not at work.
Tracking includes virus onset with symptoms, and without symptoms; and, time since recovery.
Detecting does not mean that the infectious virus is present. And, asymptomatic cases, out in the community, can spread the virus to others.
Meyer urged, “Wear a mask, distance when in close quarters, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and get tested.”
Payson Care update
Trent Weaver, executive director, Payson Care Center, released the following information July 24, regarding the COVID-19 status of the facility’s residents and staff.
“At Payson Care Center, the safety and well-being of our residents are our highest priority. The safety and well-being of our staff and our community are also paramount considerations in every action we take. Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking care of our residents who test positive. We have also continued to partner with local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals if their condition requires a higher level of care,” Weaver said.
As of July 23, all PCC residents had been tested for COVID-19. Two residents tested positive and both are being cared for by a dedicated staff in the facility’s COVID-19 Isolation Hall. There have been no resident deaths as the result of COVID-19.
Regarding staff and COVID-19: all staff have been tested for COVID-19. Four tested positive. One of those individuals is no longer with Payson Care Center. The other three recovered at home and have since come back to work after meeting the CDC’s strict guidelines for returning to work.
“We are staying in consistent communication with the families of our residents. We always welcome their questions and contact. Even though visitation remains restricted, we’re happy to coordinate phone calls, video chats or window visits. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other,” Weaver said.
Administration at the facility is also working closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the local health department to ensure the appropriate steps are taken at this time.
“We will continue to follow their guidance, along with guidelines offered by the CDC. Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive. We are thankful for their partnership and support. We are also grateful for the outpouring of love we’ve received from the Payson community,” he concluded.
