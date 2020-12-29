Anyone opening a new business knows the dedication it takes to succeed.
You can call Kyle Hoyt dedicated.
He had little free time when he first opened Arizona Fitness Club at 307 S. Beeline Highway in Payson in August.
“I was here for 17 hours a day, seven days a week,” Hoyt said. “It was a major challenge. But I wanted people to be able to come in whenever they wanted to, so I was working 119 hours a week. But that’s just one of the sacrifices of starting a business.”
Installation of a 24-hour access system for members allowed him to cut down to just over 40 hours a week about a month after opening.
“Members get a key card they swipe that lets you in whenever you want to use the gym,” Hoyt said.
The cost for a one-month membership is $29.95 with no contract required. New members need to pay the first and last month fee, then continue on a monthly basis with no fee to cancel. Anyone who does not plan to use the gym for more than one month, like visitors, can just pay $35 for unlimited use for the month.
Arizona Fitness Club features a selection of cardio equipment including everything from stair steppers, treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines and stationary bikes, and a variety of weight-lifting options from multiple types of machines to free weights areas in a 10,000-square-foot space. They have a trainer, and yoga and Zumba instructors with classes included at no extra cost.
Plans include installing a deadlift platform and a heavy bag and other machines.
Hoyt said trying to get a business started amid the COVID-19 pandemic presented some challenges, but he’s been able to deal with them and has about 580 members.
“We’re doing pretty good,” he said. “It’s made it a little tricky, but we have a lot of space in the building so people can social distance easily and we have spray bottles and cloths so you can make sure the equipment is clean.”
He believes more people will join after they’re able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“People are worried about the coronavirus, and that’s understandable,” Hoyt said. “With the vaccine, I’m hoping more people will come in.”
For more information, call 928-363-1669, visit the website at azfc.com and select the Payson location or visit the Arizona Fitness Club Payson Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!