The Payson Area Food Drive volunteers have placed food collection boxes at several sites to help get food bank shelves restocked.
As of Thursday, March 26 the following places have food boxes: Rim Liquor and Chevron Station, Habitat ReStore, Payson Town Hall, the Payson library and Bashas’ where the food boxes are labeled for St. Vincent de Paul but donations go to every food bank. This weekend – March 28 and 29 - there will be boxes at Safeway.
According to Charles Proudfoot with the PAFD, so far the program has received about 200 pounds of food and cash donations in excess of $10,000.
“We are currently working with the town and emergency agencies to see about the possibility of getting shipments of canned goods in addition to the regular monthly service by United Food Bank,” Proudfoot said.
The United Food Bank truck will next be in Payson, Monday, April 6 and will be available for distribution from all the banks that receive from United, that’s everyone in rim country, he added.
Proudfoot said, “What is not clear at this time is whether additional food supplies will be available in the next two to three weeks.”
