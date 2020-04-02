Will COVID-19 kill 60,000 Americans or two million?
Experts just don’t know.
Does the virus kill 4 percent of those it infects? One percent? Half a percent?
They don't know.
Here’s why: We don’t know how many people it infects.
Now, we can easily enough report how many people have tested positive.
And we’ve got a good idea how many people have died.
However, experts now say maybe 25 to 50 percent of people who get infected don’t develop any noticeable symptoms. At most, they figure they have a cold – or their allergies are kicking up. So they never get tested. That means they never show up in official statistics.
The best guess, based on an array of studies, suggest the mortality rate of COVID-19 works out to about 1 percent, 5-10 times worse than the flu.
The federal government this week said models of the epidemic suggest that somewhere between 100,000 and 250,000 Americans will die in coming months, even if states impose and maintain social distancing guidelines. Infections will likely peak in April and hospitalization in May, with significant effects stretching on into the summer.
If COVID-19 kills 250,000 that’s roughly six times the toll of the flu. However, it’s still half as many as cigarettes kill every year.
All those projections relay two assumptions: How many people will get infected and what percentage of those will die. Studies have produced support for a range of assumptions on both counts.
Unfortunately, policy makers must make life and death decisions based on the best guesses of scientists. Good science rarely yields certainty – just probabilities. For instance, the Centers for Disease says somewhere between 24,000 and 62,000 people in the United States will die of complications from the flu this year. Most of those deaths aren’t based on a test for the virus. They’re based on symptoms and projections based on sampling.
The number of deaths because of COVID-19 continue to rise rapidly, hitting 32 in Arizona as of Thursday morning.
The World Health Organization issued an early report saying 3.4% of people in China who tested positive for the virus early in the pandemic had died.
Subsequent estimates have put the death rate at closer to 1 or 2%.
Still, other studies suggest the true death rate may well dip below 1%.
One study in China suggested that only about 14% of the people infected ever had a positive test or clinical diagnosis, according to a study by epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman published in Science. If that’s true, current death rate estimates may prove too high.
Another study in Iceland, based on testing a small percentage of the population with and without symptoms, found the virus present in about 1% of the population. Half of those infected showed no symptoms. Iceland has reported 2 deaths in a population of 350,000.
It looks like COVID-19 spreads as easily as the flu but has a much higher death rate. The COVID-19 death rate doesn’t come close to SARS (10 percent) and MERS (34 percent), both close relatives. Those far more deadly viruses spread much more slowly, partly because people don’t seem to spread the infection until they’re very sick – making the outbreaks much easier to contain.
Researchers writing in the medical journal Lancet concluded so far the evidence suggests COVID-19 is way worse than an average flu strain. The article concluded each person with COVID-19 infects 2 to 2.5 others. That compares to 1.3 for the flu. COVID-19 incubates for up to 14 days, while the flu spurs symptoms within 1-4 days. COVID-19 hospitalizes about 19% of those who test positive, while the flu hospitalizes about 2%. COVID-19 kills between 1 and 1.3% of the people who test positive, compared to 0.1% of those with the flu.
The COVID-19 death rate projections vary based on the assumptions made about how widely the virus will spread – with or without social distancing restrictions. Many of the estimates assume that 25 to 60 percent of the US population will eventually contract the virus without restrictions on social mixing. Other studies suggest the infection rate may remain well under 5% – at least in the short term, based on the success of social distancing.
Most experts say slowing the speed of spread will give the medical system time to adjust. Hospitals won’t get overwhelmed. We’ll deploy more test kids. Authorities can then focus on isolating those infected or vulnerable instead of shutting down the economy. This will also provide time to develop a vaccine and drugs. Reportedly 12 vaccine possibilities are about to go into early stages of testing and some 200 clinical trials of drugs are poised to begin.
Some experts argue that only the development of herd immunity after a large percentage of the population has recovered will tame the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!