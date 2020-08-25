Pandemic loosens grip on Navajo, Apache counties
‘but this is not time for a victory lap’ warns health director
Peter Aleshire
Arizona had made great strides in containing COVID-19, but Gila County has gone from a safe backwater to the frontline, according to the most recent state figures.
Gila County racked up the second-highest percapita rate of new infections in the week ending on Aug. , according to a national data base maintained by the NY Times.
The county reported 74 new cases for the week ending Aug. 24, a rate of 137 cases per 100,000 population.
That compares to a statewide average of 60 per 100,000.
Only Graham County had a higher rate of new infections – 154 per 100,000.
Former state hotspots like Apache and Navajo counties had declined to a percapita rate of between 41 and 60 per 100,000 in that period.
Still, Arizona has made great strides in containing the virus in the past three weeks.
Experts credit the decline statewide to the public’s cooperation in wearing masks in public, avoiding mass gatherings and staying home when they feel sick. In addition, Gov. Doug Ducey restored some of the restrictions lifted back in May. Bars, gyms and other high-risk businesses that can’t effectively socially distance have closed or operated in a limited way. Some bars have sued to overturn the restored restrictions.
Experts say the virus spreads mostly through the air when people are close together, especially in places where they talk or sing or exert themselves. Some 40% of those infected don’t develop symptoms, but can still spread the virus. That means “superspreading” events like funerals, weddings, parties, crowded events and crowded indoor spaces have played a disproportionate role in spread in the virus.
Other settings like nursing homes, prisons and crowded households have also proven fertile ground for the virus. As a result, wearing masks in public can slow the virus much more effectively than experts believed in the beginning.
Nursing homes have accounted for 14 of the 44 deaths so far in Gila County.
The virus continues to do the most damage to the elderly. People over 65 account for just 11% of the infections but 71 % of the deaths in Arizona.
Public health officials have implored the public to continue to take steps to contain the virus, including wear masks in public, avoid crowds, wash hands frequently, observe socially distancing rules and stay home even if just feeling a little off – including losing their sense of smell.
Despite the big decline in new cases, every county in Arizona has new infection rates far above European and Asian countries that have largely contained the virus and in many cases reopened schools safely.
Epidemiologists say an infection rate below 10 per 100,000 represents a relatively good rate of containment of the virus – making many normal activities much safer. The new infection rate in Gila County is still 10 times that benchmark and the statewide rate roughly six times that target rate.
Meanwhile, public health officials have also urged people to get flu shots as soon as possible. Public health experts have nightmares about a bad flu season coming on top of the pandemic. That could overwhelm hospitals and immune systems with the impact of two easily spread, potentially fatal respiratory viruses at the same time.
