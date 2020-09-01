Eastern Arizona College’s Payson campus has been battered by the pandemic, losing students, teachers and course offerings.
Nonetheless, the college will offer a mix of in-person and online classes starting this month, with most in-person classes including an online option.
The community college will offer 54 in-person classes, compared to 80 for the same semester before the pandemic, according to Dean Pam Butterfield.
Of those 54 classes, 20 will include an option that allows a student to take the course through a Zoom conferencing connection.
The district will also offer 12 fully online courses, compared to five the previous year.
The college will also offer a slimmed down list of dual-enrollment courses, which allow high school students to take classes that apply to a college degree. A motivated high school student can actually finish an AA community college degree before graduating 12th grade — a savings of perhaps $20,000 over getting an AA degree in the Valley.
The dual-enrollment offerings this year include biology, chemistry, written communications, American literature, college math, precalculus, calculus and algebra. High school students can also take courses that result in a professional certificate, including Allied Health Professional and Cosmetology. Those certificate programs have about the same enrollment as last year, said Butterfield.
The district’s waiting with fingers crossed to see what the pandemic and the reduced class offerings do to enrollment. The district’s also lowering the maximum number of students in a classroom, from 24 to 30 to a socially distanced 12 or 15 per classroom.
The pandemic has delivered a body blow to the innovative community college, which has been carefully building class offerings and enrollment for the past five years. The college is actually a branch campus of Eastern Arizona College in Safford. It is a provisional college that missed the Arizona Legislature’s deadline for getting the extra help needed to establish a separate, credentialed college given the relatively low enrollment possible in a rural district. Nonetheless, Butterfield has carefully built up a cadre of adjunct faculty, the professional credentialing programs in nursing, fire sciences, cosmetology and other fields. The college has also built a strong following among older students taking enrichment classes and with the support of the MHA Foundation supports a thriving dual-enrollment program with the high school.
However, Butterfield noted that she has at least temporarily lost a host of the adjunct faculty members, many of them older professionals reluctant to run the gauntlet of in-person classes with COVID-19 still widespread in the community.
The district’s training all the teachers in how to use the online system that has long existed to augment in-person classes. The system allows teachers to post assignments, administer tests, upload videos and grade and respond to student assignments. Teachers can also set up group projects, stream presentations to everyone in class and take full advantage of a growing array of online learning tools.
Butterfield put out a memo to teachers saying, “Communication with your students is most important to reduce stress. Safety is everyone’s responsibility. Please do not ask or require your students to do anything that may endanger their well-being. Follow social distancing.”
Colleges and universities have already suffered clusters of cases as they’ve reopened for in-person classes, according to a New York Times-maintained national database.
The database revealed 26,000 cases and 64 deaths at some 1,500 colleges and universities since the onset of the pandemic, including 78 cases at the University of Arizona, 42 cases at Grand Canyon University, 54 cases at Midwestern University at Glendale and 11 cases at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.
Statewide, young people have accounted for a relatively large share of the infections — especially in the surge of cases following the expiration of the stay-at-home order in May. Since the onset of the pandemic, those younger than 44 have accounted for 62% of the infections in Arizona, but only 6% of the deaths. By contrast, those over 55 account for 33% of infections and 86% of the deaths.
This suggests traditional college students face a relatively high rate of infection given their penchant for socializing and gathering in groups — however, they face a relatively low risk of serious side effects.
That might offer encouragement, except most college faculty are in a much higher risk group. Moreover, EAC-Payson relies heavily on the enrichment classes offered to retirees, who make up a large share of the enrollment.
