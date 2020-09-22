The resistance to even well-established vaccines in Arizona could prove an enormous barrier to getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
Two recent surveys underscore the dilemma.
First, only 38% of Arizona residents say that they would take a COVID-19 vaccine, even if one’s produced early next year.
Second, Arizona ranks 42nd nationally when it comes to support for established vaccines like those for the flu, measles, mumps, polio and others, according to a national comparison on the website WalletHub.
Already, the federal Centers for Disease Control has warned of a dangerous winter flu epidemic, based on the strain of flu circulating and the confounding effects of the pandemic. Arizona’s low vaccination rate will likely compound that challenge.
Perhaps the most surprising suggests only 38% of Arizonans would definitely take a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, according to a poll by OH Predictive Insights. That’s not a high enough percentage to provide the “herd immunity” a vaccine can produce. Another 38% said they would definitely not get the shot. About 23% weren’t sure.
Interestingly, 54% said they’d take the vaccine if it is developed in the U.S.
“The public is going to need some convincing to take a vaccine when the time comes,” said pollster Mike Noble. “Public officials from President Trump on down are going to have their work cut out for them, given that more than 60% of voters wouldn’t be ready to get the shot.”
The overlapping trends have dismayed public health officials, who have pushed hard to convince people to wear masks, avoid crowds, beware of super-spreading events and socially distance whenever possible. All of those measures are really just a way to play for time, awaiting the development of a safe, effective vaccine.
The masks and other measures have prevented new cases from overwhelming hospitals, however, they can’t eliminate a virus that’s already so widespread — especially with schools and high-risk businesses reopening. COVID-19’s especially hard to control since it’s probably most easily spread by infected people with no symptoms.
Ultimately, controlling the spread of the virus requires either an effective vaccine or “herd immunity.” Epidemiologists say that developing herd immunity without a vaccine could ultimately result in as many as 2 million American deaths. So far, about 200,000 have died.
“Unfortunately, the ‘usual suspects’ have politicized COVID-19 and now, facing the November election, they have also targeted the COVID-19 vaccines as a political football,” said UC Berkeley Epidemiologist Lee Riley, as part of the WalletHub report.
Vaccine trials have moved at unprecedented speed, with at least three candidates already in phase III human trials. Doctors halted one of those three phase III trials briefly to investigate serious side symptoms in one or more patients. After investigating those cases, the company resumed the trials. This involves vaccinating thousands of people and then looking for both reactions to the vaccine and infection rates after exposure to the virus.
The vaccines basically gives the immune system a head start in fighting the virus. The vaccines in trials now target different viral proteins, so the immune system becomes forewarned to detect and attack those proteins. Those vaccines have all provided a strong immune response. Some have prevented monkeys from getting infected in the lab. None have caused serious side effects in the initial, small-scale trials. But scientists won’t know whether they’re safe and effective until they complete Phase III trials. Even then, it will take time to determine whether the vaccine confers lifetime resistance like the measles vaccine or short term protection like the flu vaccine.
Normally, it takes a decade to develop a vaccine. But some leading companies developing vaccines say they hope to finish late this year — or more likely early next year. Some scientists have raised concerns about “rushing” a vaccine, while some politicians have pushed for approval before the election. The conflicting messages have left the public wary and confused. Russia has already started distributing a vaccine after skipping Phase III human trials to detect side effects.
“The lack of support from scientists and public health officials will contribute to vaccine hesitancy for the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Riley. “In fact, the plan to prioritize the prematurely-authorized vaccine delivery to vulnerable populations will only deepen the lack of trust people of color already have against the government and public health authorities. One death from this vaccine and it will be all over for the COVID-19 vaccines and this will have a huge impact on vaccine hesitancy for other good vaccines. In the U.S., no vaccines have ever been given an emergency use authorization before completion of phase III trials. Those who claim this is not politics are playing politics.”
The OH Predictive poll found politics has shaped attitudes toward the virus. About 87% of Democrats say they’re “extremely” or “moderately” concerned about the pandemic. That compares to 59% of independents and just 24% of Republicans.
About 70% of Republicans say they’re optimistic the pandemic will improve in the next 30 days compared to 36% of independents and just 20% of Democrats.
Unfortunately, the effort to convince people to get the COVID-19 vaccine will encounter established resistance to vaccinations generally.
Already, Arizona ranks poorly on most measures of vaccination, according to the WalletHub study (https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-vaccinate-the-most/66237/). Overall, Arizona ranked 42 out of 50 states.
Arizona ranked 47th in immunization of teens and children and 34th in adults. The state ranked 31st when it came to other factors, which would include things like health insurance coverage, access to care and child poverty rates.
For instance, Arizona ranks 40th when it comes to vaccination rates for the flu and tetanus. The state also ranks 40th in the share of the population with health coverage as well as low vaccination rates for HPV virus and childhood vaccinations in low-income families.
Statewide, about 95% of children get their measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations. In Navajo County only 92% get their shots. Gila County does a little better than the state average — 97% and Apache County does a lot better — 99%.
Vaccines work by making so many people resistant to a disease that it can never get up the momentum to spread — which produces so-called “herd immunity.” Vaccination rates below 95% make an outbreak of a highly contagious disease like measles much more likely. The Arizona state health department estimates 60% of Arizona counties now face the risk of an outbreak of measles, with only 4 out of 10 kindergartners having had the complete series of shots.
