A fast-growing COVID strain.
Epidemiologists decrying low vaccination levels.
Schools scrambling to prevent clusters of cases on campus.
Nursing homes suffering a surge in deaths.
Sound familiar?
Alas — those stories ran in the Roundup in January of 2021.
Tragically, a year’s worth of pandemic news brings to mind a quote by the immortal Yogi Berra: It’s déjà vu all over again.
Oh, certainly — some things have changed.
A year ago we were talking about the fast-spreading Delta strain. Now, we’re talking about the even faster-spreading Omicron strain.
A year ago, we were talking about the rollout of the brand-new, highly-effective vaccine — starting with the elderly and people with high-risk conditions. Now, we’re talking about the stubborn resistance to the vaccine by almost half of the population in Gila County.
A year ago, students, parents and teachers were hoping for a return to in-person classes as the Delta strain led to an unprecedented peak in new cases. Now, we’re talking about whether we can keep schools open when Omicron hits, despite bans on mask mandates and low vaccination rates among school children.
A year ago, the Gila County Health Department with help from the MHA Foundation was setting the pace statewide in getting people vaccinated. Now, Gila County has one of the lowest vaccination rates and highest infection rates in the state.
So the past year’s COVID news has mingled breathtaking medical advances with head-shaking political failures.
Advances in vaccine and genetic technology led to an unprecedented global effort in developing a medical response to the pandemic. Medical research, testing and development that used to require years — even decades — were compressed into months. Medical researchers with stunning speed identified the virus, decoded its genome, fashioned lifesaving vaccines, invented new treatments and mass produced vaccines, tests and treatments.
Initially, the pandemic called forth a heartening political response. President Donald Trump rushed forward Operation Warp Speed, investing billions to jump-start the search for a vaccine. Moreover, Congress came together for an unprecedented, bipartisan pandemic stimulus response bill that prevented the economy from going into free fall.
But the subsequent, politicization of the pandemic together with the spread of outlandish misinformation on social media has made the U.S. a focal point of the global pandemic — despite our huge advantages in medicine and public health infrastructure. Politics and misinformation have fostered vaccine resistance — as well as sometimes violent resistance to a host of public health measures.
Meanwhile, the virus has continued its relentless spread around the globe. The virus proven more like the constantly evolving flu virus than the measles virus, which could be largely controlled by a single vaccine. COVID has proven far more deadly than the flu. It has killed more than 800,000 Americans in two years. The flu kills about 30,000 each year. And the COVID vaccine has proven much more effective than the flu vaccine — about 94% for COVID compared to about 50% for the flu. However, COVID does resemble the flu virus in how fast it evolves — requiring an additional shot every year or two. Fortunately, the breakthrough vaccine technologies make it relatively easy to come up with booster shots tailored to provide protection against the currently dominant strain.
But the medical breakthroughs have failed to overcome the political and public health barriers.
Only about 55% of eligible Gila County residents have gotten vaccinated in the past year, compared to a statewide average of 65%.
A year ago, Gila County had an infection rate of 70 per 100,000. Today, the infection rate is about 52 per 100,000, about 25 cases a day. However, Omicron hasn’t hit Gila County yet. In states where Omicron has become the dominant strain — cases have exploded.
About 12% of COVID tests were coming back positive a year ago — compared to 8% last week.
The problem lies in the high number of unvaccinated people in the county. The unvaccinated remain about six times more likely to get infected and about 15 times more likely to die.
So despite the stunning development of a safe, highly effective vaccine and a host of medical breakthroughs — we’re still in the grip of the pandemic thanks to vaccine resistance, resistance to mask-wearing in crowded public settings, the lack of vaccine mandates and the dismaying ability of the virus to develop ever more infectious strains.
(1) comment
This publication and reporter are appalling, using a picture of a kid getting a shot to push the vaccine on our children.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!