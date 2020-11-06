VBL v SL 10-27-20 w800pix wide

Action from the Oct. 27 game between Show Low and Payson at Wilson Dome. The Cougars won that game but the Longhorns won the rematch in Show Low on Thursday night to finish third in the 3A East and earn a home game against Phoenix Bourgade Catholic in the state tournament play-in round at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Payson beat host Show Low to claim third place in 3A East volleyball on Thursday night.

The Longhorns finished 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the region.

The Cougars finished 5-8 overall and 5-5 in the region.

Payson earned a split of its two 3A East games against Show Low after losing at home on Oct. 27.

The No. 15 Longhorns host No. 18 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic in a 3A State Tournament play-in game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The loss pushed Show Low from No. 17 to No. 19 in the rankings. The Cougars will play a play-in game at No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian.

