Payson beat host Show Low to claim third place in 3A East volleyball on Thursday night.
The Longhorns finished 9-6 overall and 6-4 in the region.
The Cougars finished 5-8 overall and 5-5 in the region.
Payson earned a split of its two 3A East games against Show Low after losing at home on Oct. 27.
The No. 15 Longhorns host No. 18 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic in a 3A State Tournament play-in game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The loss pushed Show Low from No. 17 to No. 19 in the rankings. The Cougars will play a play-in game at No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian.
See the Tuesday, Nov. 10 Roundup for move coverage.
